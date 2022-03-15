Driver jam brakes & swerves car dangerously at road cyclists in Yishun

A driver in Yishun, seemingly overcome with rage, swerved his car dangerously toward a group of cyclists after jam-braking in front of them.

One of the cyclists had to quickly swerve out of the way to avoid getting hit.

The driver's dangerous act was captured on camera by one of the cyclists, and has been circulating on social media.

Driver speeds up and jams brakes, scaring cyclists

In the video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, the cyclists can be seen cycling on the leftmost lane, when a silver Toyota Altis suddenly turns out onto the road from a petrol station exit.

One of the cyclists then appears to make the hand gesture for "road hazard", to warn the other cyclists about the obstacle ahead.

The sudden appearance of the car prompts the cyclists at the front of the group to brake and change lanes to overtake the car.

This seems to anger the Toyota Altis driver, who apparently retaliates by swerving dangerously into the cyclists, doing so twice.

First, he speeds up to overtake the cyclists on the next lane, then swerves into the left lane ahead of them.

After getting in front of the cyclists, the driver jams hard on his brakes.

Some of the cyclists react by swerving out to the next lane to avoid crashing into the car.

Still unsatisfied, however, the driver accelerates to catch up to one of the cyclists and swerves dangerously close to him, before braking to make a left turn.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the incident took place on Mar. 12 at 6:25am.

A check on the OneMotoring website confirms that the car is registered as a private hire vehicle — something that was highlighted in the video's caption.

The full video can be viewed here:

Netizens consider if cyclists may have angered driver

Though most netizens condemned the driver's dangerous behaviour, some wondered what might have led the driver to display such aggression.

Some were convinced the cyclists must have done something wrong off-camera to elicit this reaction from the driver.

Others, however, came to the cyclists' defence, saying that the cyclists had the right of way as they were travelling on the main road.

Others also pointed out that under current rules, the cyclists were allowed to be cycling in twos, as they were cycling on a road with more than one lane.

