Large chopper found on man, 22, in Woodlands park after calling IMH to say he wanted to 'kill people'

The man has been jailed.

Low Jia Ying | March 16, 2022, 04:27 PM

On Jan. 13, 2022, a man called his case officer at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to tell her he wanted to "kill people".

Alarmed, the case officer then lodged a police report, which sparked an island-wide search for the 22-year-old man who made the call.

The man was eventually found in Woodlands Waterfront Park with a large chopper that evening.

The man was jailed on Mar. 15 for 21 weeks after pleading guilty to one charge under the Protection from Harassment Act and for carrying a weapon that can cause hurt.

Island-wide search for man

According to Today, the man, Mustaqim Zakaria, called his IMH case manager at around 5pm on Jan. 13.

He then shouted at her and said to her in Malay that he wanted to "kill people" and wanted to "kill everyone".

Feeling alarmed, she made a police report, which led to an island-wide search.

Mustaqim was found at 8:45pm at Woodlands Waterfront Park later that same day.

In his possession was a large chopper, 30.5cm in length, with a blade measuring 18.5cm.

Bought chopper after making phone call

Police investigations revealed that after making the phone call, Mustaqim had gone to a supermarket to buy the chopper, reported Today.

He then concealed the chopper in a plastic bag and boarded a bus to the park.

It was also revealed that he had bought the knife wanting to kill his father for disowning him.

Was previously convicted for similar offences

The prosecution sought 21 to 26 weeks' jail for Mustaqim, according to Today.

The judge, when delivering his sentence, noted that Mustaqim had previously been convicted for similar offences.

Mustaqim, who appeared in court via video link and without legal representation, was asked by the judge for his mitigation plea.

However, Mustaqim instead asked: "How about my phone? My phone is with my IO (investigation officer)."

The judge then asked for him for his mitigation plea again, questioning if he was only concerned about his phone, and not how long he would be in prison for.

He replied: "No, ah, nothing, nothing."

The judge sentenced Mustaqim to 21 weeks in jail for carrying a weapon that can cause hurt, and one week for the offence under the Protection from Harassment Act, which will be served concurrently.

