Women, 1st generation PRs & new citizens encouraged to join SAF Volunteer Corps: Zaqy Mohamad

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad would like to encourage more people in Singapore to volunteer with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) volunteer corps, he said in Parliament on Thursday, Mar. 3.

"I would like to encourage women, first generation permanent residents and new citizens without NS (National Service) commitments who are keen to do more for Total Defence to volunteer with the SAF Volunteer Corps," he said.

Ample opportunities for everyone to play a part

Earlier in his speech, Zaqy had expounded on the the importance for every Singaporean to understand the country's "security environment, unique vulnerabilities and the roles that [it] can play".

This is so that Singaporeans can "recognise the opportunities to contribute and step up when needed".

There is "a part for everyone to play, no matter how small, to make [Singapore's] defence total", Zaqy continued, adding that Member of Parliament Carrie Tan had "shown interest" in this, and asked if Mindef (Ministry of Defence) would consider expanding NS to enlist both men and women.

Addressing this, Zaqy explained that currently, Singapore's NS population adequately meets the state's national security and defence needs, which are a "critical need" that NS is based on.

While Mindef and the SAF are continuing their efforts to "enhance manpower resource efficiency", Zaqy added that contributing to Singapore's defence "should not be limited to just those serving NS".

An avenue for Singaporeans to contribute actively, out of the "many opportunities" available, is by equipping oneself with practical emergency response skills for civil defence, he said.

NS the bedrock of Singapore's defence

Zaqy continued to elaborate on Mindef's efforts to engage Singaporeans in its volunteer programme, saying that Singaporeans will soon be able to "contribute in different capacities, including as educators, researchers, and guides in [Mindef's] museums".

He further emphasised that NS has been the bedrock of Singapore's defence -- the nation marks 55 years of national service this year.

"Generation after generation have served first as NSFs, then as NS men to protect and defend Singapore's interests," he said.

"That is why it is important to appreciate the dedication, service and sacrifice of our national servicemen, and to thank them for their efforts," Zaqy added, before calling for efforts to step up in recognising support and appreciation for NS men across the community.

Support for NS men

As an example, he said Mindef will be enhancing the "We Support NS" campaign where businesses can offer discounts and other privileges to NS men.

In addition, the ministry will be expanding the spaces for Singaporeans "to reflect on the significance of NS" through close engagement with the youth, or experiential camps for families and the public.

The three SAF services will also continue to engage the community such as through the open houses and charity events.

Zaqy ended his speech by reiterating that "the world remains uncertain", and that the ministry recognises that the security challenges the nation faces are "immense and constantly evolving".

Therefore, Mindef will continue to build Total Defence as the country's best response to the threats and challenges that might come its way, he said.

Top image adapted via Ministry of Information and Communications/YouTube & The Singapore Army/Facebook