Back

Women, 1st generation PRs & new citizens encouraged to join SAF Volunteer Corps: Zaqy Mohamad

Those who are keen are encouraged to contribute to Singapore's Total Defence, he said.

Kayla Wong | March 03, 2022, 01:58 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad would like to encourage more people in Singapore to volunteer with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) volunteer corps, he said in Parliament on Thursday, Mar. 3.

"I would like to encourage women, first generation permanent residents and new citizens without NS (National Service) commitments who are keen to do more for Total Defence to volunteer with the SAF Volunteer Corps," he said.

Ample opportunities for everyone to play a part

Earlier in his speech, Zaqy had expounded on the the importance for every Singaporean to understand the country's "security environment, unique vulnerabilities and the roles that [it] can play".

This is so that Singaporeans can "recognise the opportunities to contribute and step up when needed".

There is "a part for everyone to play, no matter how small, to make [Singapore's] defence total", Zaqy continued, adding that Member of Parliament Carrie Tan had "shown interest" in this, and asked if Mindef (Ministry of Defence) would consider expanding NS to enlist both men and women.

Addressing this, Zaqy explained that currently, Singapore's NS population adequately meets the state's national security and defence needs, which are a "critical need" that NS is based on.

While Mindef and the SAF are continuing their efforts to "enhance manpower resource efficiency", Zaqy added that contributing to Singapore's defence "should not be limited to just those serving NS".

An avenue for Singaporeans to contribute actively, out of the "many opportunities" available, is by equipping oneself with practical emergency response skills for civil defence, he said.

NS the bedrock of Singapore's defence

Zaqy continued to elaborate on Mindef's efforts to engage Singaporeans in its volunteer programme, saying that Singaporeans will soon be able to "contribute in different capacities, including as educators, researchers, and guides in [Mindef's] museums".

He further emphasised that NS has been the bedrock of Singapore's defence -- the nation marks 55 years of national service this year.

"Generation after generation have served first as NSFs, then as NS men to protect and defend Singapore's interests," he said.

"That is why it is important to appreciate the dedication, service and sacrifice of our national servicemen, and to thank them for their efforts," Zaqy added, before calling for efforts to step up in recognising support and appreciation for NS men across the community.

Support for NS men

As an example, he said Mindef will be enhancing the "We Support NS" campaign where businesses can offer discounts and other privileges to NS men.

In addition, the ministry will be expanding the spaces for Singaporeans "to reflect on the significance of NS" through close engagement with the youth, or experiential camps for families and the public.

The three SAF services will also continue to engage the community such as through the open houses and charity events.

Zaqy ended his speech by reiterating that "the world remains uncertain", and that the ministry recognises that the security challenges the nation faces are "immense and constantly evolving".

Therefore, Mindef will continue to build Total Defence as the country's best response to the threats and challenges that might come its way, he said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Ministry of Information and Communications/YouTube & The Singapore Army/Facebook

'The sums don't add up': Lawrence Wong rebuffs Leong Mun Wai's claim that personal income tax hike can replace GST hike

Leong suggested an "easy" alternative way to generate revenue: a 3 to 4 per cent increase in personal income tax on the top 10 per cent of earners.

March 03, 2022, 01:46 PM

A bit too early to tell when to phase out Safe Entry & Trace Together: Janil Puthucheary

These measure will only be phased out when Singapore is certain that Covid-19 is no longer epidemic.

March 03, 2022, 01:23 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore can't just ignore GST, put entire revenue burden on income & wealth taxes

Wong explained at length the additional burden that other taxes would impose should GST be removed.

March 03, 2022, 01:15 PM

Chinese national 'injured by gunfire' while trying to leave Ukraine

The Chinese foreign ministry is also helping to evacuate its citizens out of Ukraine.

March 03, 2022, 12:41 PM

F-16 warplanes trialing green fuel, more camps using solar power as part of MINDEF's green targets

Green bois set to get greener.

March 03, 2022, 12:34 PM

M'sia convenience store staff lets stray dog fearful of thunder take shelter during storm

The dog rested on dry dog food.

March 03, 2022, 12:20 PM

MP Don Wee: 'The colours of my outfit today emphasise the importance of SAF's realistic training & its safety record'

Colours.

March 03, 2022, 12:16 PM

25-year-old NSman dies after NS FIT programme at West Coast Park

HPB, MINDEF and the SAF have extended their condolences to the family and are assisting the family in their time of grief.

March 03, 2022, 11:08 AM

Most perfect double rainbow seen in northeast S'pore on March 2 after heavy rain

The perfect rainbow doesn't exi...

March 03, 2022, 04:06 AM

Roman Abramovich will sell Chelsea football club

Sale proceeds to go to Ukraine war victims.

March 03, 2022, 03:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.