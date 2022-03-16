'You are a bus captain, I don't owe you anything': Punggol woman shouts at bus captain who asked helper to wait

A short 7-second clip of a woman shouting at a bus captain in front of her children and helper at a bus stop in Punggol has been widely shared online.

Shouted at the bus captain

The video was taken by a passenger on board the public bus.

According to the post, the woman was boarding the bus with her helper who was pushing a stroller.

As there was also an elderly on a wheelchair alighting via the rear door, the bus captain told the woman's helper that they needed to wait.

The helper didn't understand the bus captain's signal to wait, and the woman raised her voice at the female bus captain.

The woman shouted in Mandarin while pointing her finger at the bus captain: "You are a bus captain, I don't owe you anything!"

In the video, the woman appeared to have been accompanied by her two children, one of whom is sitting in the stroller.

Commenting turned off

The post has received two thousand shares and a majority of the 370 comments expressed outraged at the woman's behaviour.

The Facebook user who posted the video has since turned off commenting for the post.

The user also claimed to have received threatening messages in a post update.

Go-Ahead Singapore statement

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said they are aware of the incident.

Passengers, including passengers-in-wheelchairs, must alight first before others are allowed to board from the rear door, said the spokesperson.

While open strollers are allowed on public buses, they should not obstruct the entry or exit of other passengers and passengers-in-wheelchairs are given priority to use the designated wheelchair spaces, they added.

"Bus captains are fully aware of the available space and capacity of their buses best, we seek commuters’ understanding to cooperate with them in ensuring an inclusive journey for all," the spokesperson said.

Top images by Chen Yunting/Facebook.