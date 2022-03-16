Back

Wild boars suspected to have entered Bukit Panjang residential area via damaged park gate

A new gate will be installed.

Mandy How | March 16, 2022, 04:25 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The wild boars roaming Bukit Panjang estate may have entered through a damaged park gate, said Member of Parliament (MP) Edward Chia in a Facebook update.

Chia oversees the Zhenghua ward in the Holland–Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The MP said that concerned residents have sent him photos and videos of wild boar sightings.

In mid-February, one of the animals was also caught on camera rummaging through trash at Petir Road.

It was reportedly growing accustomed to the food waste from bins, leading to a potential conflict with humans.

Chia met with NParks officers on Mar. 15 for an update on the situation, as well as to check on Zhenghua Nature Park's perimeter fence.

Through CCTV footage, NParks discovered that the wild boars likely entered the urban area via the park's perimeter gate, which is also used by park visitors.

As the gate was damaged and left open, the boars managed to bypass it.

Photo via Edward Chia's Facebook page

Photo via Edward Chia's Facebook page

Discussions for new gate designs are ongoing, with Chia saying that NParks will speed up the installation of the new gates.

"I seek residents help to ensure the gates are closed and handle with care as previous gates were damaged," he added.

Officers from NParks, who have been on nightly stake outs for the past three weeks, noted that there is one male boar left in the area.

Feeding by residents

Besides the damaged park gate, another factor that could have attracted the wild boars are feeding sessions by residents.

Chia revealed that they have detected feeding at Blocks 465 and 466 of the estate.

"I urge residents to stop feeding as it can attract not just boars but pigeons too. I’ve asked agencies to step up advisories and enforcements," the MP said.

Previously, local biologist and National University of Singapore (NUS) lecturer N Sivasothi explained that processed food and "agricultural food" that people consume are rich in calories, and wildlife would choose to eat this if they can, as compared to natural foods from the wild.

Prolonged feeding can also lead to wild boars associating people as a source of food and becoming unafraid of approaching them.

Related article

Top photo via ACRES and Edward Chia's Facebook pages

Egg prices up in S'pore from S$6.15 to S$7.20 for 30, but should fall again

Maybe time to eat fewer eggs.

March 16, 2022, 04:12 PM

Pepper Lunch S'pore makes rice burgers with seasoned rice patties at new takeaway concept in town

New concept.

March 16, 2022, 03:19 PM

Russian TV employee who showed anti-war sign fined S$374, subjected to 14-hour interrogation

She was also briefly uncontactable following her arrest by Russian authorities.

March 16, 2022, 02:58 PM

Clouds descend upon S'pore CBD buildings at 3pm as reminder that work is heavenly

Xue hua piao piao.

March 16, 2022, 02:39 PM

S’pore woman loses AirPod in drain, migrant worker goes in during heavy rain to retrieve it

The worker scaled the wet walls of the drain to help her get her AirPod back.

March 16, 2022, 02:11 PM

S'pore boy, 3, sets local record by recognising 200 flags in under 8 mins

No small feat.

March 16, 2022, 01:52 PM

New ferry service from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast to be launched

The start date is not announced yet.

March 16, 2022, 01:47 PM

Someone lowballed S$100,000 for S$1 million recipe put up by China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre

S$500,000 offer might be accepted if the buyer is young, able and willing.

March 16, 2022, 01:03 PM

Vaccinated travellers from S'pore can enter New Zealand from May 1

Aotearoa is opening to the world.

March 16, 2022, 12:46 PM

'You are a bus captain, I don't owe you anything': Punggol woman shouts at bus captain who asked helper to wait

A passenger in a wheelchair had to alight first.

March 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.