NSman, 25, who died after NS FIT programme was attentive to health, exercised regularly

The NSman who passed away after participating in High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) on Mar. 2 was health-conscious, and would exercise regularly, said his cousin-in-law.

Relatives of the 25-year-old — identified as Liu Jianwei — spoke to Lianhe Zaobao at the funeral and also shared that he had just gotten married a year ago.

Liu was a permanent resident, originally from Muar, Malaysia.

He lived in Singapore ever since the start of his full-time National Service at the age of 18.

Before his death, he worked as a truck driver.

Liu's cousin-in-law, surnamed Huang, shared that the cause of death was a blockage in his heart.

He said Liu's death left the family saddened and confused, as they were previously not aware that he had been diagnosed with high cholesterol during his full-time NS.

However, Huang told Zaobao that Liu paid "great attention" to his health and would run regularly.

Huang explained that Liu signed up for the HIIT training as it would allow him to fulfil the annual fitness requirements for NSmen, under the NS FIT programme, and also hoped to improve his fitness and health through the training.

"We understand that [Liu] chose to participate in the programme. Exercise is not a bad thing, and we do not blame anyone, but we hope to get the results of the investigation as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Huang said he was grateful to the authorities and the bus company for their assistance in arranging for Liu's mother and sister to come over to Singapore from Johor for the funeral.

HPB Quick HIIT sessions suspended till March 6

A joint statement by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) said all HPB Quick HIIT sessions are suspended until Mar. 6, 2022 while investigations are ongoing and safety practices reviewed.

HPB and MINDEF said: "In all HPB physical activity programmes, on-site safety briefings and well-being checks are conducted prior to the commencement of each session."

The NS FIT programme is a fitness programme introduced in 2021 designed to encourage NSmen to adopt "active and healthy lifestyles by bringing NS fitness activities nearer to the community".

"HPB, Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family and are assisting the family in their time of grief," added HPB and MINDEF.

