4,697 people caught for buying, using or possessing vapes in S'pore in 2021

In 2021, 7,593 offenders were caught for importing e-vaporisers into Singapore.

This is higher than the 6,192 caught for the same offence in 2020.

In addition, 4,697 offenders were caught for purchase, use, or possession of vapes in Singapore in 2021. About one-third of these offenders were under 18 years old.

This is also an increase from 2020, which saw 1,266 offenders being caught for the same offence.

These statistics were revealed in Parliament on Monday (Mar. 7) by the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rahayu Mahzam.

She said:

"While data on number of offenders may not represent the total number of users, the trend does suggest a general increase in use of vaporisers in Singapore. This worrying trend of increased vaping is also observed internationally."

Tackling vape-related offences in Singapore

In response to the rising number of vape-related offences, Rahayu said that MOH would work together with relevant partners and stakeholders to strengthen enforcement measures and enhance public education efforts.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) will also roll out a vape-free campaign targeted at youths and younger adults later in 2022 through popular digital platforms.

