Back

Some 100 UN diplomats walk out as Russian foreign minister starts to speak

They were not going to sit there and take it.

Belmont Lay | March 02, 2022, 06:06 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Some 100 diplomats walked out of a speech by Russia’s foreign minister at the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 1 in protest his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The walkout was reported by virtually every mainstream newspaper and wire including The New York Times and Reuters.

A majority of those who got up and left are from Western countries.

They did so the moment Russia's representative started talking.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, led the walkout.

The conference hall was largely empty with only a few people left to hear the remarks by Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov at a conference on disarmament.

Speech delivered by video link

Lavrov delivered his speech by video link.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov

He had planned to attend the Human Rights Council session in person, he said, but was prevented from doing so after European countries banned flights from Russia and he could not travel to Geneva.

He called the sanctions "outrageous measures by the European Union".

Speech used to attack Ukraine

In his speech, he accused Ukraine of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, an unsubstantiated claim that Moscow has used during this invasion.

Ukraine in 1994 gave up its nuclear arsenal acquired during the Soviet-era in exchange for security guarantees.

Lavrov repeated the Kremlin’s assertions that Ukraine had “made territorial claims against the Russian Federation, threatened to use force and acquire a military nuclear capability.”

In earlier comments, he also said Ukraine still possessed Soviet-era technology that would enable it to deliver such weapons.

Lavrov also said Russia believed a “nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought”.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

'Decisive' step to decarbonise S'pore's economy will bring many benefits & new opportunities: Lawrence Wong

Wong said that the green economy would create many good jobs for Singaporeans.

March 02, 2022, 05:53 PM

S'pore man documents month-long journey of pink-necked green pigeon raising chick on his balcony 

Nurturing parents.

March 02, 2022, 05:53 PM

Jalan Boon Lay & Upper Paya Lebar Road among areas at risk of flash floods on Mar. 2

Stay safe.

March 02, 2022, 05:40 PM

Ukrainians throw Molotov cocktail at Russian tank from civilian car

Ordinary Ukrainians taking matters into their own hands.

March 02, 2022, 05:25 PM

2022 Qing Ming period: Crowds expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Garden of Peace, columbaria

Those driving over need to book e-appointment slots.

March 02, 2022, 04:31 PM

Ukrainian farmer seen stealing Russian tank by towing it with tractor

Wry war humour.

March 02, 2022, 03:40 PM

Lawrence Wong: 'We must never let anti-foreigner sentiments take root here'

Wong said that it is important for Singapore to stay open and connected to the world.

March 02, 2022, 03:28 PM

S'pore food delivery riders & ride-hailing drivers often work 59 hours a week

Shagged.

March 02, 2022, 03:02 PM

Pritam Singh & Tan See Leng clash over WP's proposals for alternate taxes instead of GST hike

Tan argued that the WP’s suggestions for raising revenue would eventually “percolate down to our middle income [earners]”.

March 02, 2022, 02:46 PM

Ninja Van's new automated hub at Yio Chu Kang can sort up to 200,000 parcels a day

Ninja Van gave us a tour of their new warehouse.

March 02, 2022, 02:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.