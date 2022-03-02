Ukrainians throw Molotov cocktail at Russian tank from civilian car

Ukrainians travelling in a civilian car threw a Molotov cocktail out of their vehicle window at a Russian tank as they drove past it.

A video of the incident has been uploaded onto social media that showed the homemade weapon working as intended, but not without risks.

The clip also showed handling a highly flammable weapon in the heat of the moment is also dangerous given that the car occupant set herself on fire in the process of launching the cocktail.

What video showed

The car's occupants could be heard shouting just as they pulled up next to an armoured vehicle.

The homemade petrol bomb was then thrown from the car and it erupted into flames upon hitting the armoured vehicle.

However, the Molotov cocktail was thrown at the rear of the Russian vehicle when it should have been thrown at the front of the tank, as per the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine's tweet a week ago, which encouraged civilians to make petrol bombs to defend themselves and instructed them how to use it with more deadly effect.

The woman in the passenger seat appeared to have set herself and the interior of the car on fire in the process.

