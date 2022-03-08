Back

Ukrainian father bids tearful goodbye to son with autism as he stays behind to fight

He said he's fighting as he doesn't want to be "under the boot of Russia".

Kayla Wong | March 08, 2022, 06:50 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

12 days have passed since Russia launched an all-out war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At least 406 civilians have died, with 801 more injured, the United Nations confirmed in a statement on Mar. 7. At least 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine as well.

Heartbreaking scenes of separation have emerged since Russia launched its invasion, such as this father bidding goodbye to his young daughter.

As Russian troops draw closer to the capital of Kyiv, and the shelling intensifies, many more Ukrainians have continued to make their escape from Ukraine into surrounding countries such as Poland, sparking countless more separations.

One such instance was a 39-year-old father named Igor Kirienko who bade farewell to his family as he stayed behind to fight and "protect the city", Turkish state-run news outlet Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

As tears ran down his face, he said his family was off to "a safer place", adding that his son, who was by the window and appeared to be oblivious to what's happening, has autism, but "knows 46 countries on the globe".

The train was heading to the western city of Lviv, around 70km from the Polish border.

"I'm staying here, because we don't want to be under the boot of Russia," he said, adding that he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached "a point of no return".

Many more families have been separated as well, with most men between the ages of 18 and 60 staying behind to fight due to a government order.

As war rages on in Ukraine, more of such images of tearful goodbyes are expected to make the rounds.

Ukraine has been holding out against Russia's advance so far, due to factors such as better familiarity of home ground terrain and high willingness among its citizens who are prepared to fight to defend their country.

However, analysts tell CNBC that it's only a matter of time before Ukraine succumbs to Russia's overwhelming might.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Anadolu Agency (AA)

HDB to buy back flats from owners who face 'genuine difficulties' selling due to ethnic quota limits

Desmond Lee said HDB will make a "fair offer" for the flats.

March 08, 2022, 08:00 PM

20-year-old Ukrainian shows what life in a bunker is like through viral TikTok videos

She has also posted bittersweet videos harkening back to her life before the invasion.

March 08, 2022, 06:43 PM

987 DJ Kimberly Wang almost scammed in Paris by couple trying to make small talk

Scary.

March 08, 2022, 06:10 PM

M'sia to fully reopen borders to international travellers from Apr. 1, 2022

Reopening.

March 08, 2022, 06:01 PM

Lemongrass mushroom soup & Basque Cheesecake: I prepped a 3-course meal after a busy day with cordless kitchen appliances

It went easier than expected.

March 08, 2022, 05:50 PM

4,000 animals in Kyiv zoo are battling a dwindling food supply & stress from Russia’s shelling

Many animals are showing signs of stress amidst the sounds of sirens and gunfire.

March 08, 2022, 04:32 PM

S'pore to slash land transport carbon emissions by 80% by around 2050

Half of Singapore's public buses and taxi fleets will be electric by 2030.

March 08, 2022, 04:32 PM

Grant support for manufacturing firms & SMEs to invest in energy-efficient tech to increase from Apr.

To help the manufacturing sector "mitigate the impact of higher carbon tax".

March 08, 2022, 04:28 PM

S'pore sex coach releases womb NFT to commemorate International Women's Day

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will go towards supporting NGOs who work towards eradicating period poverty.

March 08, 2022, 03:38 PM

Korean ex-Navy Seal & YouTuber flies to Ukraine to fight Russians despite his govt's travel ban

South Koreans are banned from travelling to Ukraine.

March 08, 2022, 03:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.