Ukrainian father bids tearful goodbye to son with autism as he stays behind to fight

12 days have passed since Russia launched an all-out war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At least 406 civilians have died, with 801 more injured, the United Nations confirmed in a statement on Mar. 7. At least 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine as well.

Heartbreaking scenes of separation have emerged since Russia launched its invasion, such as this father bidding goodbye to his young daughter.

As Russian troops draw closer to the capital of Kyiv, and the shelling intensifies, many more Ukrainians have continued to make their escape from Ukraine into surrounding countries such as Poland, sparking countless more separations.

One such instance was a 39-year-old father named Igor Kirienko who bade farewell to his family as he stayed behind to fight and "protect the city", Turkish state-run news outlet Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

As tears ran down his face, he said his family was off to "a safer place", adding that his son, who was by the window and appeared to be oblivious to what's happening, has autism, but "knows 46 countries on the globe".

The train was heading to the western city of Lviv, around 70km from the Polish border.

"I'm staying here, because we don't want to be under the boot of Russia," he said, adding that he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached "a point of no return".

Many more families have been separated as well, with most men between the ages of 18 and 60 staying behind to fight due to a government order.

A heartbreaking image 💔



A Dallas woman fleeing #Ukraine was forced to say goodbye to her father, as the train headed west.



With a way out uncertain, she and her mother began the five day trip to Hungary. @FOX4



As war rages on in Ukraine, more of such images of tearful goodbyes are expected to make the rounds.

Ukraine has been holding out against Russia's advance so far, due to factors such as better familiarity of home ground terrain and high willingness among its citizens who are prepared to fight to defend their country.

However, analysts tell CNBC that it's only a matter of time before Ukraine succumbs to Russia's overwhelming might.

