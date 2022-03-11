Back

2 Ukrainian men defuse bomb with just bare hands & water

The specialists had steady hands, and clearly nerves of steel, despite the active shelling in the region.

Fiona Tan | March 11, 2022, 10:21 AM

Two Ukrainian disposal experts who deactivated a bomb with their bare hands and a bottle of water have been lauded for their extreme bravery.

Steady hands and nerves of steel

This is after a 36-second video of the two explosive ordnance disposal specialists made its rounds on social media platforms like Twitter.

The video was shot in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Telegram channel.

With composure, extremely steady hands, and nerves of steel, the pair went to work on the bomb laying on the ground.

The footage showed one of them twisting the artillery fuse slowly, while another doused the fuse with a slowly trickling stream of water from a plastic bottle.

In doing so, the pair prevented a static discharge, where static electricity could spark off an explosion.

Image screenshot from video from State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A bomb disposal expert talked to BBC and gave his opinions on the video.

According to Charles Lister, a senior fellow and the Director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism and Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, the bomb was of a calibre so powerful that it could "flatten a building".

Image from @JasonHi12235687/Twitter.

Shells can be heard in the background, but the pair barely flinched.

This is despite their lack of the usual bomb disposal protective gear, save for a bulletproof vest.

The two men were praised for their "mind boggling bravery".

You can watch the video of their heroics here:

Top image screenshot from video from State Emergency Service of Ukraine and from @JasonHi12235687/Twitter

