TransCom officer guides visually-impaired man to Bukit Panjang MRT exit

A TransCom officer received much praise online after one Reddit user spotted him extending a helping hand to a passenger at Bukit Panjang MRT station.

According to the Reddit user's post uploaded on Mar. 17, the officer was seen guiding a visually-impaired elderly man to the station's exit.

The photo, which has since been circulated widely on the Internet, tugged at the heartstrings of many Singaporeans.

Held his hand and possibly walked him to nearby bus interchange

According to the Reddit user, the TransCom officer, who was likely on duty patrolling the station, guided the man by holding his hand.

The elderly man can be seen using a white cane, which is often used by those who are visually impaired.

Another Reddit user commented on the post, saying that they saw the officer and elderly man at the bus interchange as well.

This meant that the officer likely guided the man from the MRT platform all the way to the bus interchange located at the nearby Hillion Mall.

"Pretty nice lads", the Reddit user said of the officers who helped the man, assuming there was more than one of them patrolling the area.

Singaporeans heartened by officer's kindness

Many other Reddit users left comments on the post, commending the officer for going out of his way to help the man.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via OldiesButGolden/Reddit and Daniel Sin/Google Maps