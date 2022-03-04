Back

Help on the way for battered tourism sector with more large-scale business & leisure events in 2022: Low Yen Ling

These include events like the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Low Jia Ying | March 04, 2022, 03:10 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore will welcome more large-scale business and leisure events from this year, a move that will likely benefit the tourism sector, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 5.

Low was responding to Member of Parliament Shawn Huang's question during his cut on what was the government's plan to support the recovery of the tourism sector.

Formula 1 Grand Prix, Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon among major events to be hosted this year

Low said Singapore had to hit the "pause button" on major events due to Covid-19 but the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is now "gearing up" to host more large-scale and "high-quality business and leisure events from this year."

These events include the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, the Global Health Security Conference 2022, as well as the FIND - Design Fair Asia 2022.

"These events will not only directly benefit the tourism sector, but will also ensure that Singapore remains a top-of-mind destination," Low said.

She cited how the recent Singapore Airshow 2022 received about 13,000 trade attendees and almost 600 exhibitors from 39 countries.

SingapoRediscover Voucher scheme generated S$300 million in bookings and transactions

Low added that STB will also accelerate the SingapoReimagine international recovery campaign as international travel recovers.

Under this campaign, STB will form partnerships with airlines, travel agents and media outlets around the world to attract more travellers to Singapore.

Low also said the government will help tourism companies develop "attractive new products and experiences" that will help to differentiate Singapore from other cities.

She said the SingapoRediscover Voucher (SRV) scheme last year helped to generate nearly S$300 million in SRV-related bookings and transactions, and up to S$100 million in ancillary spending.

The government will also work with the sector to co-create innovate tech and digital solutions.

Low said over the past three years, STB's Singapore Tourism Accelerator Programme supported 34 promising tech start-ups to come up with solutions to "future proof" the tourism sector.

Upskilling tourism workers

Low also committed to "doubl[ing] down" on efforts to upskill tourism sector workers to ensure they can meet "changing job demands".

Over the last two years, STB and Workforce Singapore supported over 140 tourism companies to help more than 1,300 workers take on redesigned and enhanced roles.

STB will also set up the Tourism Careers Hub pilot to provide job facilitation, skills training and business transformation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Unsplash

New S$70 million package introduced to support F&B & retail sectors in S'pore

Dian Xiao Er was cited as an example that had successfully transformed its business.

March 04, 2022, 02:54 PM

Long lines at IKEA after they announce temporary closure of all 17 stores in Russia

IKEA announced it will temporarily close all 17 retail stores and pause operations in Russia, its 10th-biggest market on Mar. 3.

March 04, 2022, 02:51 PM

Grab stock price crashes 37%

Grab's revenue dropped 44% in Q4.

March 04, 2022, 02:11 PM

Japan's Don Quijote store operator pledges support & job opportunities for 100 Ukrainian refugee families

Housing arrangements and other details are still being worked out.

March 04, 2022, 01:47 PM

S'pore to extend VTL to Penang, Bali, all Indian cities, Greece & Vietnam from Mar. 16, 2022

More families can reunite, more places you can consider travelling to.

March 04, 2022, 12:52 PM

Sengkang neighbours beautify HDB common corridor with paintings & plants together

A new homebuyer was sold on the neighborliness immediately.

March 04, 2022, 12:48 PM

Putin: Military advance in Ukraine 'going to plan'

Russia will press on.

March 04, 2022, 12:34 PM

S'pore Red Cross raises about S$2 million in 1 week, first tranche of aid arrives in Ukraine

Monetary donations are encouraged as it provides more flexibility for Red Cross to respond on the ground.

March 04, 2022, 12:19 PM

This 70-year-old S’porean runs the last 2nd-hand bookstore in Orchard Rd, ministers & judges among customers

Over 40 years of experience right here.

March 04, 2022, 11:59 AM

'Majulah Singapura': Ukraine's UN Ambassador thanks S'pore, a 'small nation' but 'brave as a tiger'

"Teeny nation, small nation, brave as a tiger, when it comes to the principles."

March 04, 2022, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.