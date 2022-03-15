Back

Man, 27, throws knife at police officer's face at Bukit Batok

Five other knives were found in his home.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 2022, 11:19 PM

A man in Bukit Batok allegedly threw a knife at a police officer's face when the police confronted him on Monday, March 14.

This was the third violent incident involving a blade in Singapore in recent days.

The police said in a press statement on March 15 the 27-year-old will be charged on March 16 for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and for possession of an offensive weapon.

What happened

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 9.10pm on Monday evening.

The man was allegedly shouting and looking for someone at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 while armed with a knife.

The man pulled out a knife from under his t-shirt and threw it at an officer when the police arrived.

The knife hit the officer's right cheek.

The man was then arrested.

More knives seized

After his knife was seized, the police raided his home and seized five other knives.

The handles of the blades were wrapped in black tape.

The police said preliminary investigations do not suggest the incident to be an act of terror.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they said.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty may be jailed for up to seven years and fined and caned.

Those convicted of possession of an offensive weapon in public may be jailed for up to three years and caned.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

