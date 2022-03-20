Teochew Fish Ball Noodle hawker at Blk 462 Crawford Lane retiring after more than 50 years plying trade

The famous Teochew Fish Ball Noodle at Block 462 Crawford Lane will be closing for good by the end of March 2022 as the hawker operating the stall is retiring after more than 50 years in the business.

Retiring

Word has got out that the stall will be gone soon, prompting long queues with 90-minute waiting times.

Always affordable at S$3

Part of the stall's appeal are the prices.

A bowl of noodles costs as little as S$3, which has been unchanged for several years now.

Old school feel

The stand-out ingredient is the old school orange fish cake, which is a rare find these days.

Reason for closure

The reason for the noodle stall's closure is due to the upcoming major renovation works to be carried out at the Wiseng Food Place coffee shop, with talk that the premises could see a change of owners.

Always popular

However, prior to the impending closure, long queues were a common sight at the stall, which at times caused it to be mistaken for the Michelin-starred Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle located a stone's throw away.

Very long history

Teochew Fish Ball Noodle is run by the elderly pioneer hawker, his wife, and their son.

As with these old-timer hawkers, their experience plying the trade could very well be much longer than they bother to admit.

The Straits Times previously reported that the stall used to operate at Selegie Road for about 40 years before moving to the Jalan Besar area for 14 years, and then started operating at Crawford Lane about 10 years ago.

Will it come back?

In response to one customer's queries about the stall's plans after March 2022, the hawkers could not give a definitive answer.

The elderly hawker's wife said the stall could make a comeback after the coffee shop's renovation was completed, or it could relocate to another venue with updates posted on social media, or possibly the son of the elderly hawker taking over.

Top photos via Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here