Back

Teochew Fish Ball Noodle hawker at Blk 462 Crawford Lane retiring after more than 50 years plying trade

Long queue to get a last taste of the noodles.

Belmont Lay | March 20, 2022, 05:28 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The famous Teochew Fish Ball Noodle at Block 462 Crawford Lane will be closing for good by the end of March 2022 as the hawker operating the stall is retiring after more than 50 years in the business.

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

Retiring

Word has got out that the stall will be gone soon, prompting long queues with 90-minute waiting times.

Always affordable at S$3

Part of the stall's appeal are the prices.

A bowl of noodles costs as little as S$3, which has been unchanged for several years now.

via Google Maps

Old school feel

The stand-out ingredient is the old school orange fish cake, which is a rare find these days.

Reason for closure

The reason for the noodle stall's closure is due to the upcoming major renovation works to be carried out at the Wiseng Food Place coffee shop, with talk that the premises could see a change of owners.

Always popular

However, prior to the impending closure, long queues were a common sight at the stall, which at times caused it to be mistaken for the Michelin-starred Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle located a stone's throw away.

via Google Maps

Very long history

Teochew Fish Ball Noodle is run by the elderly pioneer hawker, his wife, and their son.

As with these old-timer hawkers, their experience plying the trade could very well be much longer than they bother to admit.

The Straits Times previously reported that the stall used to operate at Selegie Road for about 40 years before moving to the Jalan Besar area for 14 years, and then started operating at Crawford Lane about 10 years ago.

via Google Maps

Will it come back?

In response to one customer's queries about the stall's plans after March 2022, the hawkers could not give a definitive answer.

The elderly hawker's wife said the stall could make a comeback after the coffee shop's renovation was completed, or it could relocate to another venue with updates posted on social media, or possibly the son of the elderly hawker taking over.

via Google Maps

Top photos via Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Cats bring their owners to East Coast Park on Saturdays to hang out

Bring your cats out day.

March 20, 2022, 04:31 AM

Mediacorp actor Leon Jay Williams hits back at overseas media who called his daughter 'ugly'

The article has been taken down.

March 19, 2022, 06:58 PM

Mr & Mrs Mohgan's Crispy Roti Prata reopens a week after owner's passing

It is now run by his wife and two other staff.

March 19, 2022, 05:49 PM

Myanmar to reopen to international tourists from April 17

After almost two years of closing its borders to foreign tourists. 

March 19, 2022, 05:07 PM

Singaporean female embalmers show us how they preserve & clean up bodies for their final send off

Embalmers Sarah Ang and Nicole Chong from Serenity Casket and Funerals take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the process of embalming and share the joys and woes of being a female embalmer in Singapore.

March 19, 2022, 04:16 PM

Visits to hospitals & residential care homes in S'pore continue to be suspended till Apr. 3

Hospitals in Singapore continue to face a high volume of patients

March 19, 2022, 03:46 PM

S'poreans are 'handicapped in addressing disinformation' such as Chinese propaganda: academics

A segment of Singapore's population is receptive to dissemination of the Chinese narrative.

March 19, 2022, 03:27 PM

Motorcyclist in ICU after colliding with taxi along Woodlands Ave 7, daughter appealing for witnesses

As there were no CCTVs in the vicinity, she took to TikTok to appeal for witnesses.

March 19, 2022, 03:06 PM

Certified water sommelier in S’pore answers water-related questions you didn't know you had

All your burning questions about water, answered.

March 19, 2022, 01:34 PM

Gojek to impose temporary driver fee of up to 80¢ from Mar. 31, 2022 to support drivers' earnings

The driver fee will remain in place for two months, until at least May 31, 2022.

March 19, 2022, 01:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.