Back

Male teen, 17, allegedly attempts to molest 15-year-old girl at Yishun HDB block

She resisted and screamed, forcing him to run away.

Nigel Chua | Syahindah Ishak | March 21, 2022, 03:50 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 17-year-old boy had allegedly attempted to molest a 15-year-old girl as she was waiting for the lift at a HDB block in Yishun.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at around 11am on Mar. 19 at Block 263 Yishun Street 22.

A photo of at least four police officers at the incident location was published on Shin Min's Facebook page.

Victim resisted and screamed

In an interview with Shin Min, the victim's 42-year-old father, who did not want to be named, explained that his daughter was on the way home when she encountered the 17-year-old teen.

She was waiting for the lift when he attempted to molest her.

The victim's father told Shin Min that the boy had grabbed his daughter's collar from behind.

"She was shocked and immediately turned around. She forcefully resisted and screamed," he added.

After her struggles successfully attracted the attention of other people, the 17-year-old gave up and run away.

The girl's father, who has another daughter, 19, told Shin Min that he has taught his two daughter martial arts.

"I won't let guys get away with whatever they want," he added.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google StreetView.

Thai man can't afford meal for himself on daughter's birthday, daughter refuses to eat as well

The restaurant was praised for their actions.

March 21, 2022, 02:34 PM

9-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after 2-hour wait at NUH A&E, investigations ongoing

The baby was cremated on March 16.

March 21, 2022, 01:49 PM

Songkran Water Festival at Wild Wild Wet S'pore in April 2022

Bringing the Thai experience here.

March 21, 2022, 01:23 PM

Actor Qi Yuwu creates ginseng & goji berry ice cream flavours, available for pre-order at S$56 for 2 pints

A collaboration with local gelato shop Monarchs & Milkweed and refrigerator brand Sub-Zero.

March 21, 2022, 01:20 PM

M'sia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from Mar. 24 as on-arrival tests end

They are to produce a valid pre-departure test instead.

March 21, 2022, 12:27 PM

Here’s how I taught my grandma to use 3 apps on her smartphone in a day

6 steps to teaching an old folk new tricks

March 21, 2022, 12:01 PM

Legendary chef Martin Yan, 73, gets lifetime achievement award for making lasting culinary impact

Yan can cook. Yan can also get lifetime achievement award.

March 21, 2022, 04:45 AM

NUS professor, 53, dies after collapsing at home following afternoon run

He exercised regularly.

March 21, 2022, 04:11 AM

S'pore woman joins Ponzi-like e-commerce affiliate business scam group to reveal their tricks over chat

The syndicate starts off giving small rewards and then makes victims pay big money upfront.

March 21, 2022, 02:30 AM

S’pore-based startup makes milk & instant noodles out of underrated, nutritious nuts

Growing the Bambara nuts can help replenish the soil nutrient and possibly revive non-productive lands in the long run.

March 20, 2022, 11:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.