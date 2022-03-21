Male teen, 17, allegedly attempts to molest 15-year-old girl at Yishun HDB block

A 17-year-old boy had allegedly attempted to molest a 15-year-old girl as she was waiting for the lift at a HDB block in Yishun.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at around 11am on Mar. 19 at Block 263 Yishun Street 22.

A photo of at least four police officers at the incident location was published on Shin Min's Facebook page.

Victim resisted and screamed

In an interview with Shin Min, the victim's 42-year-old father, who did not want to be named, explained that his daughter was on the way home when she encountered the 17-year-old teen.

She was waiting for the lift when he attempted to molest her.

The victim's father told Shin Min that the boy had grabbed his daughter's collar from behind.

"She was shocked and immediately turned around. She forcefully resisted and screamed," he added.

After her struggles successfully attracted the attention of other people, the 17-year-old gave up and run away.

The girl's father, who has another daughter, 19, told Shin Min that he has taught his two daughter martial arts.

"I won't let guys get away with whatever they want," he added.

Top image via Google StreetView.