Age is just a number: S’pore companies share what senior employees have to offer in the transport & hospitality industry

Old is gold. A phrase which aptly describes the senior employees of at least two organisations in Singapore: Go-Ahead Singapore and Mandarin Oriental Singapore, which received the Tripartite Alliance Award 2021 in recognition of their age-inclusive practices.

For local bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore, age is just a number as the company recruits employees based on merit.

The company said its hiring managers are trained to conduct unbiased hiring and use standardised interview evaluation forms that do not include age-biased criteria for evaluation.

Strengths of senior employees

Go-Ahead Singapore’s human resources director Wang Poon Liang said: “Maturity, experience, and knowledge are major strengths of senior employees. They bring plenty to the table and are qualified to become mentors and role models for new joiners. As an employer, we value and leverage these qualities.”

With about 35 per cent of its employees aged 50 and above, Go-Ahead Singapore has several practices to support and train its mature and senior employees.

Training roadmaps, for example, are specially designed and catered for senior bus captains.

Part of the roadmap includes conducting briefing sessions and one-on-one consultations to guide bus captains on how to navigate apps on mobile devices – so that they can perform tasks electronically like check their payslips, submit leave applications, view their roster and even sign in for work.

These apps also allow bus captains to sign on remotely with a company-issued mobile phone and complete previously manual day-to-day activities such as collecting duty cards and reporting the vehicle’s condition, in a digitalised fashion.

This means bus captains no longer need to report to the dispatch office before their shifts, which means more personal time which they can channel to other activities.

Apart from these, the apps also function as a mode of communication between the bus captains and other departments.

61-year-old bus captain Abu Hassan bin Abas has been with the company since 2016.

Hassan said that while it took some getting used to, he feels it is a “good initiative”.

“Bus captains can benefit from this app. Everything is just a click away now. We do not need to bring papers around and it saves us time.”

Senior employees are encouraged to upskill

Hassan had also gone for training and signed up for a familiarisation session to enable him to drive new types of buses. Such training and upskilling is strongly encouraged in the company.

“It was my first time seeing a public bus with three doors and I was initially worried that it would be difficult to manoeuvre. I signed up for the familiarisation session and a mentor was available to guide and give us extra tips on handling the bus. This gave me the confidence and after a few practice sessions, I was ready to operate the bus.”

Putting employees at the centre of what they do

Indeed, employees are more than just employees for Go-Ahead Singapore. The company believes in putting staff at the centre of what they do, and places importance on their health and safety.

The company circulates a health bulletin internally each month to raise awareness among employees on improving health and developing healthy habits.

For the employees’ added convenience, medical consultation and treatment are arranged onsite at Loyang bus depot.

These efforts to help their mature and senior employees better manage their health problems and stay healthy, thus enabling them to continue contributing to the organisation.

Another employer that takes pride in and cares for its senior employees is Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

Foster multi-generation workforce

Mandarin Oriental believes in an age-inclusive culture and strives to promote a multi-generation workforce.

The hotel’s director for human resources, Jonathan Joo shared that senior employees have a deep understanding of the company culture and the hotel industry. Therefore, they can be effective mentors and role models to younger employees.

“At the same time, senior employees can learn and keep abreast of new industry developments through interactions with their younger colleagues,” he said.

Taking into consideration their employees’ welfare, Mandarin Oriental Singapore also has a Job Re-design programme catering to mature and senior employees.

For example, staff aged 50 and above are provided with ergonomic keyboards and 27-inch monitors enabling them to work more efficiently and with greater ease.

The hotel also offers annual health screening for all employees and provides additional individual health and diet coaching for senior employees.

Improved re-employment practices

The Government had earlier announced that the retirement and re-employment ages will be progressively raised to 65 and 70 respectively by 2030.

Interestingly, Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s re-employment practices have moved faster than the national timeline. It has already raised the retirement age for eligible employees to 65 and pledged to offer re-employment till 70, as long as these staff are assessed to have satisfactory work performance and are medically fit to continue working.

An employee who has benefitted from this arrangement is the hotel’s reservations manager, Jennifer Lian.

Lian, 65, has been with the hotel for 16 years, contributing to its success with her experience in the hospitality industry and imparting her knowledge to her younger team members.

Jennifer believes that teamwork is one of the key elements at work.

Apart from developing the technical skills of her younger colleagues, she never fails to impart soft skills and guide them on how to effectively communicate and interact with others at the workplace.

She said: “The progressive employment practices in Mandarin Oriental Singapore have allowed me to continue flourishing in my role as a reservations manager and at the same time, given me the flexibility to form a high performing team with its merit-based hiring practices. Being part of a diverse workforce has allowed me to learn from younger colleagues about new technologies and systems.”

With an optimistic mindset towards such initiatives, Lian has gained more confidence in adapting to changes in the workplace.

Employers benefit from implementing progressive and inclusive practices

Such real-life stories show that senior employees can contribute positively with their wealth of experience, commitment and good work ethics. They are experienced, have transferable skills and can act as mentors or trainers.

Employers should hire, retain, and train senior employees, and provide re-employment for those who are willing and able to continue contributing to the organisations.

Pre-employment or in-employment practices should be on the basis of merit, in accordance with the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP). Employers should also implement other progressive practices such as flexible work arrangements to address senior employees’ needs and personal responsibilities, which will also support the organisation’s recruitment and talent retention efforts.

With changes in the employment landscape, senior employees should continue to stay positive, have an open mindset, upskill themselves and enhance their employability.

Go-Ahead Singapore and Mandarin Oriental Singapore are both adopters of various Tripartite Standards (TS), and are committed to building a fair work environment for their employees.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) helps employers build workplaces where their employees are respected, valued and empowered to achieve their fullest potential. Employers can approach TAFEP for guidance on how to implement fair and progressive employment practices in their organisations. TAFEP also offers complimentary clinics, e-learning modules and implementation guides on employment practices.

