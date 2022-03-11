Back

S'pore to allow 5 household visitors at any one time from Mar. 15

Among other simplified measures.

Syahindah Ishak | March 11, 2022, 06:04 PM

Streamlined Covid-19 safe management measures (SMMs), which had previously been postponed, will now be implemented in Singapore from March 15, 2022.

The multi-ministry task force (MTF) made this announcement in a press conference on Friday (March 11), as reported by CNA.

The simplified SMMs will focus on five important areas:

  • Group sizes

  • Mask-wearing

  • Safe distancing

  • Workplace requirements

  • Capacity limits

Group sizes

According to CNA and The Straits Times, from March 15, a maximum of five people are allowed per group for social gatherings.

The maximum number of visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day, to five at any one time.

Mask-wearing and safe distancing

Wearing of masks will continue to be compulsory for all.

In settings with masks on, safe distancing will no longer be required, although it is encouraged.

For all settings without masks, safe distancing is mandatory.

Workplace requirements

Up to 50 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to the office.

The rules for social gatherings will also apply to workplaces.

Capacity limits

Specific size limits for events like religious services, funerals, solemnisations, wedding receptions and mask-on classes will be lifted.

Zoning requirements will also be removed.

However, a 50 per cent capacity limit will be set for large events and settings with more than 1,000 people.

Top image by Bryan Low via Unsplash.

