Starbucks S'pore to launch strawberry ombre drinks & pretty pink cakes on Mar. 23, 2022

Starbucks Singapore is launching its new spring menu on Mar. 23.

Strawberry-flavoured drinks

The menu includes two new strawberry drinks and three desserts.

All items feature pink and dreamy hues, perfect for Instagram.

Here is a look at the collection.

Strawberry Dream Pure Matcha Latte

This new drink is made with Starbucks' signature pure matcha flavour, milk and strawberry syrup.

It's also topped off with a strawberry-flavoured cloud foam.

Hot/Iced: From S$7.80

Strawberry Dream Crème Frappuccino

This blended beverage combines strawberry and vanilla flavours, made with Creme Frappuccino syrup base, strawberry syrup and vanilla syrup.

It's topped off with whipped cream and colourful sprinkles.

Hot/Iced: From S$8.20

Lychee Rose Cake Popsicle (S$7.20)

Green Tea Raspberry cake (S$7.20)

Less sweet Blueberry Yoghurt Cheesecake (S$7.20)

Spring Merchandise

To tie in the colours of spring, Starbucks is also launching a new set of colour-changing reusable cups.

Inspired by the new Strawberry Dream Pure Matcha Latte, there are two versions of the cups.

One version will be for hot drinks and the other for cold drinks.

The cup for hot beverages changes from green to pink when hot drinks are poured in.

The cold cup changes from pink to green when cold drinks are poured in.

Customers can purchase the hot cup at S$6.90 and the cold cup at S$8.90 with any in-store purchase.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Starbucks Singapore.