S'pore bids to host World Athletics Championships in 2025

Singapore has submitted its bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the most prestigious event in the annual global track and field calendar, the country announced on March 17.

It would be the first time the World Championships is to be held in Southeast Asia if the bid is successful.

The result is expected to be announced in July, during this year's World Championships in Oregon.

Dubbed the "Singapore25" bid, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in its media release that Singapore will celebrate its 60th year of independence in 2025, and the World Athletic Championships would be a fitting addition to the nation’s celebrations.

The World Athletics Championships is a biennial event that has frequently seen new world records set at its competitions as top track and field athletes around the world show up to compete.

It was last held in Doha in 2019, and will be held in Budapest in 2023.

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said of Southeast Asia: "The region is home to 680 million people including 200 million under-35s, countless MNCs (multi-national companies) and over 30 tech unicorns."

"Southeast Asia’s potential for new fans, partnerships, athletes, and heroes to take athletics to the next level is self-evident – and Singapore25 can be that springboard”.

Lien Choon Luen, president of Singapore Athletics added that this will be a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to inspire the athletes of tomorrow".

The Singapore bid team will partner with hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

Ong has been credited with bringing in the annual Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

