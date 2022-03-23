S'pore gives S$750,000 in healthcare aid to Palestine Authority, will establish embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel

Singapore will establish an embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced on March 22.

In a tweet, Vivian said he had met his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, and there is "great potential" for the two countries to do more together.

Pleased to meet Israeli Foreign Minister @yairlapid. Israel is a world leader in innovation and technology & there is great potential for us to do more together. To catalyse partnerships, Singapore will be establishing an Embassy in Tel Aviv. 🇸🇬🇮🇱

Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Previously, Singapore had an Honorary Consulate-General in Tel Aviv.

Back in December 2017, the United States under the Trump Administration recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital instead of Tel Aviv.

According to CNN, as the Palestinians also claim Jerusalem as their capital, previous U.S. policy has been to avoid declaring Jerusalem the capital, in the absence of an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

"It was argued that a unilateral decision would break with international consensus and prejudge an issue that was supposed to be left to negotiations," CNN said, and highlighted that Palestine considered an embassy move to Jerusalem a violation of international law.

CNN also noted that at the time, over 80 countries had embassies in Tel Aviv, with none in Jerusalem.

Collaboration between Singapore and Israel, and Singapore's support for a two-state solution with Palestine

MFA also announced that the two ministers signed a MOU on cooperation in artificial intelligence between Singapore’s Smart Nation and Digital Government Office and Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

They also discussed deepening collaboration in areas such as digitalisation and agri-food technology.

MFA also reiterated Singapore's support for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine:

"Singapore has a longstanding and principled support for a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security, in order to achieve a durable, just and comprehensive solution. Singapore hopes that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides would find ways to engage in direct negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution. All parties should refrain from any unilateral actions that could increase tensions and undermine the prospects for peace."

Aid package for Palestine

Previously on his trip to the Middle East, Vivian also visited the Palestinian territories, calling on Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and others.

Glad to be back in Ramallah after my last visit almost 6 years ago. Had good meetings with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki and Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila. pic.twitter.com/GwSzcqF5hN — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) March 20, 2022

On March 20, MFA announced a special healthcare assistance package, worth S$750,000, to help the Palestinians tackle the Covid-19 epidemic.

This includes 10,000 Resolute 2.0 Covid-19 PCR test kits developed by Singapore-based Alliance BioMed and 30,000 Air+ reusable masks donated by Temasek Foundation, customised healthcare courses and postgraduate scholarships aimed at training Palestinian healthcare policymakers and professionals.

Representative office in Ramallah

In addition, Singapore intends to open a representative office in Ramallah, Palestine to coordinate technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority.

MFA also repeated its support for the negotiated two-state solution, and announced:

"On behalf of President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister Balakrishnan conveyed letters of invitation to President Abbas and Prime Minister Shtayyeh respectively to visit Singapore, which the Palestinian leaders welcomed."

