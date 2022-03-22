Back

Shake Shack S'pore launches S$10.80 Dark Meat Hot Chicken burger

One of the few chicken options.

Fasiha Nazren | March 22, 2022, 05:12 PM

Shake Shack Singapore has brought its Dark Meat Hot Chicken burger (S$10.80) to our shores.

Photo from Shake Shack.

Spicy burger

The spicy burger consists of a dark meat chicken thigh that has been slow-cooked in a buttermilk marinade.

It is then dipped into their house-made batter and dredged through seasoned flour before being fried to a crisp.

After that, the chicken is seasoned with a hot pepper blend and topped with Louisiana hot sauce slaw and dill pickles.

Available at all outlets

The new burger is apparently a "fan-favourite" in the U.S., where it has been available for a limited time in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

It is also one of the few chicken options available on Shake Shack's menu.

The Dark Meat Hot Chicken burger is now available across all eight Shake Shack outlets in Singapore:

  • Jewel Changi

  • 89 Neil Road

  • Orchard Road

  • Suntec City

  • VivoCity

  • Great World

  • Gardens by the Bay

  • Westgate

Top image from Angela Lim and @dishisions /IG.

