Shake Shack S'pore launches S$10.80 Dark Meat Hot Chicken burger

Shake Shack Singapore has brought its Dark Meat Hot Chicken burger (S$10.80) to our shores.

Spicy burger

The spicy burger consists of a dark meat chicken thigh that has been slow-cooked in a buttermilk marinade.

It is then dipped into their house-made batter and dredged through seasoned flour before being fried to a crisp.

After that, the chicken is seasoned with a hot pepper blend and topped with Louisiana hot sauce slaw and dill pickles.

Available at all outlets

The new burger is apparently a "fan-favourite" in the U.S., where it has been available for a limited time in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

It is also one of the few chicken options available on Shake Shack's menu.

The Dark Meat Hot Chicken burger is now available across all eight Shake Shack outlets in Singapore:

Jewel Changi

89 Neil Road

Orchard Road

Suntec City

VivoCity

Great World

Gardens by the Bay

Westgate

Top image from Angela Lim and @dishisions /IG.

