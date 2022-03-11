Back

S'pore Food Agency recalls kueh from 2 local producers

Benzoic acid, a prohibited food additive, was detected in the kueh.

Fiona Tan | March 11, 2022, 11:51 AM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed two local kueh manufacturers to recall their products.

Products affected

According to SFA's press release on Mar. 10, benzoic acid was detected in the kueh originating from the two manufacturers K & B Nonya Kueh Manufacture Pte. Ltd and Beng San Food Industry Pte. Ltd.

Here are the affected products:

K & B Nonya Kueh Manufacture Pte. Ltd

  • Pandan Kueh Seri Muka

  • Corn Kueh Seri Muka

  • Red Bean Kueh Seri Muka

  • Kueh Lapis

Image by Singapore Food Agency.

Beng San Food Industry Pte. Ltd

  • Yam Cake

  • Carrot Cake

  • Pumpkin Cake

  • Soon Kueh

  • Png Kueh

Image by Singapore Food Agency.

Image by Singapore Food Agency.

Benzoic acid detected

SFA said once off consumption of the affected products from the two local producers is unlikely to be of food safety concern, based on the levels of benzoic acid detected.

However, benzoic acid is a food additive that is not allowed in kueh products under the Singapore Food Regulations, where only permitted food additives with levels within the maximum levels are allowed for use in food.

Benzoic acid is a common additive which is safe when used in small quantities, but consumers should not consume food containing high levels of benzoic acid over a long period of time.

Studies in animals fed with high doses of benzoic acid have shown disorder of the central nervous system, as well as changes in their brains, according to SFA.

The agency advises those who have concerns about their health after consuming these implicated products to seek medical advice.

Additionally, consumers may wish to contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

