Sengkang neighbours beautify HDB common corridor with paintings & plants together

A new homebuyer was sold on the neighborliness immediately.

Fiona Tan | March 04, 2022, 12:48 PM

A couple of residents residing in Sengkang have come together to beautify their shared common corridor with framed watercolour paintings and potted plants.

Image screenshot from video by Jamus Lim/Facebook.

A joyous environment to be greeted by

The transformation of the shared common corridor at the fourth level of 335B Anchorvale Crescent was shared on Facebook by Workers' Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim.

Image screenshot from video by Jamus Lim/Facebook.
As a result of the neighbours' combined efforts, the shared space looks almost like a gallery showcase, albeit in a residential area, where artwork is displayed against a backdrop of white walls.

Even the common rubbish chute area is adorned with plants and paintings.

Image screenshot from video by Jamus Lim/Facebook.

The residents spared no effort in making the common corridor area a conducive living environment for the residents who are returning home.

In fact, the transformed common corridor is so conducive that it has even welcomed a new resident into the fold.

A house hunter who was considering purchasing one of the neighbouring units was sold after they saw how charming the exterior corridor space was.

Lim said the enamoured individuals put down an offer almost immediately.

