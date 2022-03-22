Back

Diner tells SDAs they 'traumatised' him by measuring distance between diners at Millenia Walk eatery

People who watched the video were sympathetic towards the business owners.

Belmont Lay | March 22, 2022, 12:24 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pair of safe distancing ambassadors (SDA) were seen using a measuring tape to ensure diners were spaced out enough in an eatery at Millenia Walk and then taking photos as evidence.

Their actions caused a bit of a stir as the eatery's owners and a diner provided feedback to the SDAs directly that by carrying out such measurements while recording it for posterity resulted in discomfort for those who paid money to have their meals at the establishment.

A video of the incident was put up on Facebook on March 21.

The video is understood to have been shot by one of the owners of the establishment.

What happened

Based on what could be seen in the video, a pair of SDAs were observed using a measuring tape to measure the distance between the back of two diners in an eatery at Millenia Walk.

As they did so, one of the diners, a woman, could be seen putting on her mask.

She appeared to have finished her meal by that time.

Customers leave

She then got up from her chair and walked away from it and left the premises shortly.

Another customer, a man, whose back was also facing the SDAs, also got up to leave.

A voice off-camera, then could be heard saying: "My guests all gone, I don't know why you come here do this sort of thing."

"It's okay, I know you are doing your job, we also don't want to advise you."

SDA remained professional

One of the SDAs then requested to speak with the eatery's establishment.

He could be heard speaking courteously.

The same voice off-camera then identified himself as the owner of the premises.

He then invited the SDAs to speak outside.

Exchange between owners and SDAs

Both the owners of the eatery then engaged the SDAs in conversation outside of the eatery.

One of the man in white, identified as the other owner, then questioned why the SDAs did not take action when there were 50 people queuing in the mall.

The other owner then invited the SDAs to go to other establishments to check on their premises instead.

The SDAs then asked if the owners are aware of the 1m distancing requirement.

The owner in white replied: "Yes, we are aware, that's why we lasted till today. There's days we have no business also we have 10m also, not a problem."

He then said: "You can see people leaving, and people left."

Customer comes out to say he is traumatised

One customer then came out to meet the group and said he was "traumatised" by the SDAs' actions.

The man, dressed in grey, who was seen in the video earlier with his family, including a child, said: "I can leave you my contact number. They traumatised my eating experience. I can put on record."

The SDAs remained composed and explained that they are just doing their job.

The video then showed one of the owners following the SDAs to the nearby eateries and asking them why they did not do the same measurements in other premises.

The video then ended shortly after.

Responses

The majority of the reactions to the video sided with the owners.

Viewers appeared sympathetic to the business owners who have to contend with the current pandemic restrictions and ensure they fall within regulations.

Other viewers appeared to take the side of the businesses as they have been also subjected to checks by SDAs.

They were of the opinion that some of the customers left because they do not want to be the ones that get businesses in trouble with the law.

Some responses were in favour of the SDAs as they were seen as carrying out their jobs professionally given the current guidelines and regulations eateries have to adhere to.

Taking measurements not new

The lengths SDAs have to go to to ensure safe management measures are carried out were previously highlighted.

Streamlining of safe management measures not a relaxation of rules

Safe management measures in Singapore were streamlined starting March 15 as the Omicron wave has likely peaked and Covid-19 cases are falling.

The streamlining covers five areas: Group sizes, mask wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing, and capacity limits.

Safe distancing barriers have come down and markings have been removed, as spaces and shelters in public reopened.

Restrictions, such as the blocking-off of public seating areas, have been lifted, given that they do not have a big impact on the spread of the virus.

Safe distancing is no longer required in mask-on settings.

However, the simplifying, streamlining and removing of inconsistencies in rules does not amount to a relaxation of rules, the multi-ministry task force said when it announced the easing of rules on March 11.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Up to 80% off over 1,000 luxury beauty products including Dior, Kiehl's, SK-II & more from March 24 to 27

Time to splurge.

March 22, 2022, 12:02 PM

S'porean chess master, 13, raises over S$8,000 for Ukraine by giving chess lessons

Goh said he wanted to do his part for Ukraine through chess.

March 22, 2022, 10:11 AM

S'pore authorities looking into issue of people using PMA when they don't need PMA

They are also looking into the trend of cargo bikes and recumbent bikes usage in Singapore.

March 22, 2022, 03:39 AM

Li Hongyi hopes to attract more tech talents to work on important matters like healthcare & education: Zaobao

Li noted that there remain tonnes of paperwork and things that are done manually in these sectors which tech can possibly help automate.

March 21, 2022, 10:19 PM

I tried S’pore’s only auto-cleaning earbuds for a week. 10/10 would recommend.

Goodbye dirty earbuds.

March 21, 2022, 06:59 PM

S'porean man with CPIB graduates from FBI National Academy in the US

Cool.

March 21, 2022, 06:47 PM

S$1.99 oysters at VivoCity food court, with minimum purchase of 12 per order

When the world's your oyster.

March 21, 2022, 06:20 PM

Age is just a number: S’pore companies share what senior employees have to offer in the transport & hospitality industry

They also share what they do to support and elevate their employees.

March 21, 2022, 06:00 PM

Wild boar that injured woman at Yishun caught & 'euthanised humanely'

Yishun Park, which was previously closed to search for the boar, has reopened.

March 21, 2022, 05:19 PM

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 133 people crashes in Guangxi region

It had departed from Kunming City and was bound for Guangzhou City.

March 21, 2022, 05:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.