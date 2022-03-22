Diner tells SDAs they 'traumatised' him by measuring distance between diners at Millenia Walk eatery

A pair of safe distancing ambassadors (SDA) were seen using a measuring tape to ensure diners were spaced out enough in an eatery at Millenia Walk and then taking photos as evidence.

Their actions caused a bit of a stir as the eatery's owners and a diner provided feedback to the SDAs directly that by carrying out such measurements while recording it for posterity resulted in discomfort for those who paid money to have their meals at the establishment.

A video of the incident was put up on Facebook on March 21.

The video is understood to have been shot by one of the owners of the establishment.

What happened

Based on what could be seen in the video, a pair of SDAs were observed using a measuring tape to measure the distance between the back of two diners in an eatery at Millenia Walk.

As they did so, one of the diners, a woman, could be seen putting on her mask.

She appeared to have finished her meal by that time.

Customers leave

She then got up from her chair and walked away from it and left the premises shortly.

Another customer, a man, whose back was also facing the SDAs, also got up to leave.

A voice off-camera, then could be heard saying: "My guests all gone, I don't know why you come here do this sort of thing."

"It's okay, I know you are doing your job, we also don't want to advise you."

SDA remained professional

One of the SDAs then requested to speak with the eatery's establishment.

He could be heard speaking courteously.

The same voice off-camera then identified himself as the owner of the premises.

He then invited the SDAs to speak outside.

Exchange between owners and SDAs

Both the owners of the eatery then engaged the SDAs in conversation outside of the eatery.

One of the man in white, identified as the other owner, then questioned why the SDAs did not take action when there were 50 people queuing in the mall.

The other owner then invited the SDAs to go to other establishments to check on their premises instead.

The SDAs then asked if the owners are aware of the 1m distancing requirement.

The owner in white replied: "Yes, we are aware, that's why we lasted till today. There's days we have no business also we have 10m also, not a problem."

He then said: "You can see people leaving, and people left."

Customer comes out to say he is traumatised

One customer then came out to meet the group and said he was "traumatised" by the SDAs' actions.

The man, dressed in grey, who was seen in the video earlier with his family, including a child, said: "I can leave you my contact number. They traumatised my eating experience. I can put on record."

The SDAs remained composed and explained that they are just doing their job.

The video then showed one of the owners following the SDAs to the nearby eateries and asking them why they did not do the same measurements in other premises.

The video then ended shortly after.

Responses

The majority of the reactions to the video sided with the owners.

Viewers appeared sympathetic to the business owners who have to contend with the current pandemic restrictions and ensure they fall within regulations.

Other viewers appeared to take the side of the businesses as they have been also subjected to checks by SDAs.

They were of the opinion that some of the customers left because they do not want to be the ones that get businesses in trouble with the law.

Some responses were in favour of the SDAs as they were seen as carrying out their jobs professionally given the current guidelines and regulations eateries have to adhere to.

Taking measurements not new

The lengths SDAs have to go to to ensure safe management measures are carried out were previously highlighted.

Streamlining of safe management measures not a relaxation of rules

Safe management measures in Singapore were streamlined starting March 15 as the Omicron wave has likely peaked and Covid-19 cases are falling.

The streamlining covers five areas: Group sizes, mask wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing, and capacity limits.

Safe distancing barriers have come down and markings have been removed, as spaces and shelters in public reopened.

Restrictions, such as the blocking-off of public seating areas, have been lifted, given that they do not have a big impact on the spread of the virus.

Safe distancing is no longer required in mask-on settings.

However, the simplifying, streamlining and removing of inconsistencies in rules does not amount to a relaxation of rules, the multi-ministry task force said when it announced the easing of rules on March 11.

