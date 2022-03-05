Russia declares temporary ceasefire in 2 Ukraine cities to allow civilians to evacuate

Russian forces have declared a temporary partial ceasefire on Saturday (March 5) to allow humanitarian corridors out of two south-eastern Ukraine cities, the BBC reported.

Evacuation routes for civilians

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Russian Defence Ministry released a statement announcing that it has agreed with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha via evacuation routes at 10am Moscow time (3pm Singapore time).

The BBC reported the following details, citing the city council of Mariupol:

The ceasefire will last from 09:00-16:00 local time (07:00-14:00 GMT)

The evacuation of civilians will begin at 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT)

The route of the corridor is from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, a city to the west

Buses will leave three locations in the city, and private transport will also be allowed to travel along the route given

The city council asks drivers to make full use of all the space they have in their vehicles

Travelling away from the agreed route is strictly forbidden

Decision came after Russian forces blockaded Mariupol

The decision to temporarily stop firing came after Russian troops had "blockaded" Mariupol hours before, AFP reported.

Russian president Vladimir Putin's forces first invaded Ukraine 10 days ago on Feb. 24 2022.

Since then, Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian cities with a barrage of missiles and artillery strikes, and hundreds of civilians have been killed.

