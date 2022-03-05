Back

Russia declares temporary ceasefire in 2 Ukraine cities to allow civilians to evacuate

Temporary ceasefire.

Syahindah Ishak | March 05, 2022, 04:13 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Russian forces have declared a temporary partial ceasefire on Saturday (March 5) to allow humanitarian corridors out of two south-eastern Ukraine cities, the BBC reported.

Evacuation routes for civilians

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Russian Defence Ministry released a statement announcing that it has agreed with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha via evacuation routes at 10am Moscow time (3pm Singapore time).

The BBC reported the following details, citing the city council of Mariupol:

  • The ceasefire will last from 09:00-16:00 local time (07:00-14:00 GMT)

  • The evacuation of civilians will begin at 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT)

  • The route of the corridor is from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, a city to the west

  • Buses will leave three locations in the city, and private transport will also be allowed to travel along the route given

  • The city council asks drivers to make full use of all the space they have in their vehicles

  • Travelling away from the agreed route is strictly forbidden

Decision came after Russian forces blockaded Mariupol

The decision to temporarily stop firing came after Russian troops had "blockaded" Mariupol hours before, AFP reported.

Russian president Vladimir Putin's forces first invaded Ukraine 10 days ago on Feb. 24 2022.

Since then, Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian cities with a barrage of missiles and artillery strikes, and hundreds of civilians have been killed.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo via Getty Images.

Lion City Sailors lose 1-0 to Geylang International, 1st defeat in 21 matches

Shock defeat.

March 05, 2022, 03:32 PM

S'pore sanctions aim to limit Russia's capacity to wage war on Ukraine & undermine its sovereignty

Digital payment token service providers are prohibited from facilitating transactions that could help circumvent the financial measures.

March 05, 2022, 12:59 PM

SPCA rescues 3-month-old kitten stuck in glue trap at Tampines wet market

Poor kitty.

March 05, 2022, 12:36 PM

MP Ang Wei Neng apologises for remarks causing public concern, clarifies 'time stamp for degree' not a policy recommendation

His remark was meant to be thought provoking.

March 05, 2022, 11:39 AM

Free concerts by S’pore Symphony Orchestra at Our Tampines Hub, Victoria Concert Hall & Gardens by the Bay this March

Music for your soul.

March 05, 2022, 10:59 AM

S’porean father single-handedly raised 4 kids after ex-wife walked out 12 years ago. Here’s how.

‘It’s not what I do not have, but rather, what I have, and what I do with what I have that matters,’ says Wayne Toh, 47.

March 05, 2022, 10:00 AM

S'pore woman finds huge lizard in Flash Coffee's waffle delivery

Flash Coffee said it launched an investigation into its operations within an hour of being alerted.

March 04, 2022, 11:31 PM

17,564 new Covid-19 cases & 18 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 4

Singapore has recorded a total of 803,389 Covid-19 cases.

March 04, 2022, 11:03 PM

HSA: Standard Q & Flowflex ART kits in S'pore meet required safety & efficacy standards

The ART kits here are not affected by the US FDA's advisory.

March 04, 2022, 10:35 PM

Ministry of Manpower unveil new points-based system for Employment Pass qualification

Pass the test.

March 04, 2022, 10:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.