Back

More performances & screenings at S'pore Chinese Cultural Centre in renewed partnership with SPH’s Chinese Media Group

To be accompanied by creative workshops.

Zi Shan Kow | March 18, 2022, 03:07 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group (CMG) will continue to work together to promote the local cultural and creative scenes in the next two years.

A renewed strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by SCCC CEO Low Sze Wee and CMG Editor-in-Chief Lee Huay Leng on Mar. 17.

Photo via SPH Media Trust.

Four large-scale talks, performances and screenings

Under the renewed partnership, the monthly intimate creative workshops will be replaced by four large-scale talks, performances and screenings to enable greater public participation.

Up to four smaller-scale creative workshops will also be held between these talks to facilitate greater public appreciation of Singapore's creative culture through different event formats.

The first major talk under this partnership will explore how Singapore's Housing Development Board (HDB) void decks are community spaces that have also been transformed into creative spaces.

Sign ups for the talk, held on Apr. 9, are open.

Members of the public can also look forward to an inter-racial performance that combines 24 Chinese festive drums and dikir barat, a style of Malay choral singing.

Another session in the works explores the different features of local Chinese dialect folk songs.

More bigger and onsite activities

"Since signing the MOU in 2017, we always feel that promoting the creative and cultural scenes is an ongoing journey. We need to develop the right environment to support and nurture the various artists and practitioners," said Lee.

Lianhe Zaobao, SPH Media Trust’s flagship Chinese newspaper, has organised 29 cultural activities at SCCC under the banner of Zaobao Cultural and Creative Space in the past five years.

Activities included workshops, talks and film screenings by local artisans and creators.

SPH Media Trust said that while the popular workshops will continue, future activities will have larger sharing sessions to allow more participants.

The Singapore Creator Festival, a signature event that was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, will make its onsite return at the end of July this year.

A creative flea market will be open to the public, which will take place alongside various talks, workshops and sharing sessions.

Previous events at the SCCC

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by SCCC/FB.

Rebecca Lim: fiancé coping well with sudden limelight, cooler about engagement announcement than she was

We spoke to the actress about her upcoming wedding and Star Awards 2022.

March 18, 2022, 02:11 PM

'Bullsh*t': Kyiv mayor & ex-boxing champ gives 1-word quote when asked about Putin's claim

Mayor praised for his no-nonsense response.

March 18, 2022, 02:10 PM

Free entry into Sentosa further extended till Sep. 30, 2022

Time for some fun in the sun.

March 18, 2022, 01:41 PM

Ministry of Health sends gifts of appreciation to healthcare workers at S'pore public health preparedness clinics

The number of Covid-19 cases is falling but the clinics are still busy.

March 18, 2022, 01:40 PM

Coffee Bean offering 50% off its new Oat Milk Latte from now till Mar. 31, 2022

Only S$3.90 for a regular size Oat Milk Latte.

March 18, 2022, 12:45 PM

16 tenants slam Sengkang HDB flat landlord for confiscating deposits after making them move out

These are the tactics used by unscrupulous landlords.

March 18, 2022, 12:29 PM

Russian fast food chain to take over McDonald's, logo looks like McDonald's logo but sideways

Same but different.

March 18, 2022, 11:12 AM

Hong Kong running out of coffins as Covid-19 deaths surge

Bodies have been put in refrigerated shipping containers.

March 18, 2022, 02:24 AM

Man, 77, arrested within 2 hours of allegedly swinging chopper at another man at Bendemeer hawker centre

Another case involving the use of a blade.

March 18, 2022, 01:43 AM

MBS Badge Lady to be investigated for walking around unmasked at Jewel Changi Airport

Again.

March 17, 2022, 11:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.