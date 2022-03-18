More performances & screenings at S'pore Chinese Cultural Centre in renewed partnership with SPH’s Chinese Media Group

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group (CMG) will continue to work together to promote the local cultural and creative scenes in the next two years.

A renewed strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by SCCC CEO Low Sze Wee and CMG Editor-in-Chief Lee Huay Leng on Mar. 17.

Four large-scale talks, performances and screenings

Under the renewed partnership, the monthly intimate creative workshops will be replaced by four large-scale talks, performances and screenings to enable greater public participation.

Up to four smaller-scale creative workshops will also be held between these talks to facilitate greater public appreciation of Singapore's creative culture through different event formats.

The first major talk under this partnership will explore how Singapore's Housing Development Board (HDB) void decks are community spaces that have also been transformed into creative spaces.

Sign ups for the talk, held on Apr. 9, are open.

Members of the public can also look forward to an inter-racial performance that combines 24 Chinese festive drums and dikir barat, a style of Malay choral singing.

Another session in the works explores the different features of local Chinese dialect folk songs.

More bigger and onsite activities

"Since signing the MOU in 2017, we always feel that promoting the creative and cultural scenes is an ongoing journey. We need to develop the right environment to support and nurture the various artists and practitioners," said Lee.

Lianhe Zaobao, SPH Media Trust’s flagship Chinese newspaper, has organised 29 cultural activities at SCCC under the banner of Zaobao Cultural and Creative Space in the past five years.

Activities included workshops, talks and film screenings by local artisans and creators.

SPH Media Trust said that while the popular workshops will continue, future activities will have larger sharing sessions to allow more participants.

The Singapore Creator Festival, a signature event that was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, will make its onsite return at the end of July this year.

A creative flea market will be open to the public, which will take place alongside various talks, workshops and sharing sessions.

Previous events at the SCCC

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by SCCC/FB.