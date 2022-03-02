2022 Qing Ming period: Crowds expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Garden of Peace, columbaria

The Qing Ming festival will take place on April 5, 2022, with the visiting period expected to last from March 26 to April 17.

Crowds are expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Garden of Peace -- the Inland Ash Scattering facility -- and government-managed columbaria during the Qing Ming period.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is putting in place crowd control measures, and reminding members of the public to exercise socially responsible behaviour in view of the Covid-19 situation and prevailing Safe Management Measures.

Those feeling unwell or are sick should stay at home, see a doctor, and avoid visiting.

Visitors are requested to limit group size to prevailing social group size and to:

• Avoid bringing along elderly family members and young children;

• Not eat, or prolong their stay at facilities;

• Not bring pets;

• Avoid crowding at niche room, around prayer and joss paper burning areas at columbaria;

• Wear a mask properly at all times;

• Practise Covid-19 Safe Management Measures; and

• Carpool and register their vehicles if they intend to drive and park at Choa Chu Kang Columbarium and/ or Mandai Columbarium during Qing Ming period.

Opening hours extended to 24 hours

NEA will extend the opening hours for government-managed columbaria -- Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium, and Yishun Columbarium -- to 24 hours daily, with effect from March 26 until April 17.

Garden of Peace reserved on weekends, public holidays

The Garden of Peace will be closed to visitors on weekends and public holidays during the Qing Ming period, to give privacy to those who have booked slots for scattering of ashes.

Only applicants with an approved booking for inland ash scattering will be allowed access into the Garden of Peace.

Safe Distancing Ambassadors will be deployed for better crowd control, and traffic management arrangements will be put in place to help ease expected congestion.

Do not give red packets

Visitors are reminded not to give red packets to staff working at and within government columbaria and cemetery.

Avoid peak periods

Large crowds are expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and government-managed columbaria at Mandai, Yishun and Choa Chu Kang, during the Qing Ming festival (Tuesday, April 5), Good Friday (Friday, April 15), and at weekends within the period from

March 26 to April 17.

Members of the public who wish to avoid queues, crowds, and traffic congestion are encouraged to avoid visiting during these periods.

E-appointment booking required

To improve traffic flow, NEA will implement an e-appointment booking system for visitors driving to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium and Mandai Columbarium during the Qing Ming period, applicable between 6am and 4pm on selected dates.

Selected dates

For Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, on weekends, Qing Ming festival and Good Friday:

- March 2022: 26, 27

- April 2022: 2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17

For Mandai Columbarium:

- Daily from March 26 to April 17

Public transport users no need appointment bookings

For visitors taking public transport, appointment bookings are not required.

• For visitors driving to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium and Mandai Columbarium during the Qing Ming period, only vehicles registered with valid e-appointments will be allowed to enter and park at the premises during the specified period.

• Non-registered vehicles intending to drop off passengers may use the designated drop-off/ pick-up points

Adhere to appointment timing

Vehicles arriving outside the appointment time may be denied entry for parking.

As traffic wardens will be deployed to regulate traffic flow and vehicle access into the columbaria, visitors with valid vehicle appointments will be required to show the confirmation email or SMS upon entry.

Appointment slots released on March 12, 10am

Appointment slots will be released two weeks before the peak visiting days, starting on Saturday March 12, at 10am.

Booking time slots are from 6am to 4pm, in two-hour intervals.

Visitors who wish to drive or carpool to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium and/ or Mandai Columbarium are advised to book an appointment early at https://go.gov.sg/qm2022vehicleappt

Appoint booking not needed outside peak period

Appointment booking is not required for visits dates outside the peak period.

Information on real-time traffic conditions outside Mandai Columbarium and Choa Chu Kang Columbarium are available at https://www.nea.gov.sg/qingming2022.

To minimise traffic congestion, visitors are advised to take the shuttle buses provided during peak visiting days, or utilise public transport services.

Details regarding shuttle buses can be viewed here.

