St. Andrew's JC student Priyanka successfully elected to student council, catchy rap video hits 1.3 million views on TikTok

In late-February, St. Andrew's Junior College (SAJC) student Priyanka took Singapore cyberspace by storm with her catchy rap asking people to vote for her for a spot on SAJC's student council.

It seems that Priyanka's successes are not limited to her internet fame, as she announced on Mar. 4 that she had been elected to the student council.

Successfully elected to council

After Priyanka's original rap video — set to the backing track of the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" — took off in popularity, many TikTok users were emotionally invested in the outcome of the student council vote.

In response, Priyanka posted a TikTok video on Mar. 4 revealing the good news.

In her video, Priyanka and two friends danced along to late-2000s banger "Who's That Chick?" by David Guetta featuring Rihanna while Priyanka expressed her gratitude for all of the support and guidance she had received.

"I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity," she wrote. "Thank you to SG TikTok for your encouragement ❤️".

She added that mentorship has "taught [me] a lot of valuable lessons" and assured everyone that she will "continue to serve the student body with a fiery passion!"

Encouragement continues

Priyanka's update video was received with great excitement and encouragement, with hundreds of people flooding her comments with congratulatory messages.

Playing off of a line from Priyanka's original rap — "I put the 'P' in empathy" — some commenters even rallied for Priyanka to become student council president, or even future president or prime minister of Singapore.

Original video has garnered 1.3 million views

Priyanka's original rap video has been viewed a whopping 1.3 million times, earning her over 102,000 likes and nearly 8,000 shares.

Her video also set off a deluge of spin-off videos, including people pledging their "votes" to Priyanka (despite not being students at SAJC) and local brands hopping on the Priyanka hype bandwagon:

You can watch Priyanka's original rap here:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via TikTok/@pronkers.