2 men who allegedly raped woman at Pioneer Road remanded for psychiatric observation

They will be remanded for three weeks.

Low Jia Ying | March 17, 2022, 02:24 PM

The two men who allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman at Pioneer Road were remanded for psychiatric observation on Mar. 17.

The Bangladeshi men, Ahmed Rayhan, 30, and Alam Foysal, 36, are accused of raping the woman below the Tuas viaduct near Tuas West Road MRT between 12.30am to 2.20am on Mar. 8.

Remanded for three weeks

The district judge ordered both men to be remanded at Changi Prison Complex's medical centre for three weeks, reported CNA.

They will return to court next month.

The men were previously remanded for one week to aid in investigations.

They appeared in court via video link from remand, and followed proceedings using a Bengali interpreter.

Foysal was represented by defence lawyer A Revi Shanker, while Rayhan was unrepresented.

Victim was found lying in pool of blood

The victim was found by a passer-by five hours after her alleged rape.

The passer-by, a 31-year-old migrant worker, told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that the victim's head and legs, and the ground around the victim, were covered in and stained by blood.

The two men were identified and arrested by police later that same day.

If convicted, the men could be jailed for 20 years, and fined or caned.

