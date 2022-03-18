Back

Ministry of Health sends gifts of appreciation to healthcare workers at S'pore public health preparedness clinics

The number of Covid-19 cases is falling but the clinics are still busy.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 18, 2022, 01:40 PM

Several Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) in Singapore have stepped up and extended their operating hours in the past few weeks.

This is to help spread peak patient load due to a surge in Covid-19 cases amid the Omicron wave.

With a falling number of cases, selected PHPCs have reverted to their regular operating hours from March 11.

"This will give them a much needed respite from the long operating hours," the health ministry (MOH) added in their March 10 press release.

Gifts of appreciation

In appreciation of primary care providers at PHPCs, MOH also prepared and delivered boxes of healthy snacks to the clinics.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung thanked the primary care providers for "stepping up and going beyond their call of duty" in his Facebook post.

Ong also reminded that the clinics are "still busy" despite a declining number of Covid-19 cases.

Decline in the number of Covid-19 cases

As of March 17,  the weekly infection growth rate for Covid-19 cases in Singapore is at 0.73.

For the past two weeks, the weekly infection growth rate has been falling and below 1.

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Via MOH website.

Top image via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook

