Pepper Lunch S'pore makes rice burgers with seasoned rice patties at new takeaway concept in town

Another takeaway option is now available in the basement of [email protected]

Pepper Lunch's new kiosk in the mall is a quick-service outlet that launched on Mar. 15, 2022.

Unlike its regular dine-in stores famous for their sizzling hotplates, the kiosk offers new rice burgers and bowls.

Pepper Rice Burgers

The Pepper Rice Burgers consist of a seasoned protein of your choice, lettuce and mayonnaise, rounded off by seasoned rice patties.

Choose from:

U.S. Beef (S$6.80)

Chicken (S$6.50)

Salmon (S$7.50)

Beef Hamburg (S$7.50)

Pepper Rice Bowls

On the other hand, the Pepper Rice Bowls come closer to its usual hotplate meals—early short-grained rice with ground black pepper and Pepper Lunch's signature margarine, complemented by sweet corn and spring onions.

Your choice of proteins are:

U.S. Beef (S$7.50)

Diced Cut Steak from Australia (S$9.20)

Beef Hamburg (S$7.90)

Chicken (S$7.20)

Salmon (S$7.90)

You can also add on ingredients like sweet corn (S$0.80), egg (S$1), and beef slices (S$1.50).

For both the burgers and rice bowls, there are four set options to upgrade your meal with:

Canned drink (+S$1.50)

Canned drink and Shake Shake Salad (+S$3.90)

Canned drink and Chicken Karaage (+S$4.90)

Canned drink and Australian Beef Steak Bites (+S$5.90)

Address: [email protected], #B3-46, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895

For its opening promotion, the kiosk is selling all Pepper Rice Burgers at S$5 from now till Mar. 31.

The deal is limited to two burgers per customer on an à la carte, while-stocks-last basis.

Top photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore