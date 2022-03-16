Pepper Lunch S'pore makes rice burgers with seasoned rice patties at new takeaway concept in town

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Another takeaway option is now available in the basement of [email protected]
Pepper Lunch's new kiosk in the mall is a quick-service outlet that launched on Mar. 15, 2022.
Unlike its regular dine-in stores famous for their sizzling hotplates, the kiosk offers new rice burgers and bowls.
Pepper Rice Burgers
The Pepper Rice Burgers consist of a seasoned protein of your choice, lettuce and mayonnaise, rounded off by seasoned rice patties.
Choose from:
- U.S. Beef (S$6.80)
- Chicken (S$6.50)
- Salmon (S$7.50)
- Beef Hamburg (S$7.50)
Pepper Rice Bowls
On the other hand, the Pepper Rice Bowls come closer to its usual hotplate meals—early short-grained rice with ground black pepper and Pepper Lunch's signature margarine, complemented by sweet corn and spring onions.
Your choice of proteins are:
- U.S. Beef (S$7.50)
- Diced Cut Steak from Australia (S$9.20)
- Beef Hamburg (S$7.90)
- Chicken (S$7.20)
- Salmon (S$7.90)
You can also add on ingredients like sweet corn (S$0.80), egg (S$1), and beef slices (S$1.50).
For both the burgers and rice bowls, there are four set options to upgrade your meal with:
- Canned drink (+S$1.50)
- Canned drink and Shake Shake Salad (+S$3.90)
- Canned drink and Chicken Karaage (+S$4.90)
- Canned drink and Australian Beef Steak Bites (+S$5.90)
Pepper Lunch @ [email protected]
Address: [email protected], #B3-46, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895
For its opening promotion, the kiosk is selling all Pepper Rice Burgers at S$5 from now till Mar. 31.
The deal is limited to two burgers per customer on an à la carte, while-stocks-last basis.
Top photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore
