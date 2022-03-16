Back

Pepper Lunch S'pore makes rice burgers with seasoned rice patties at new takeaway concept in town

New concept.

Mandy How | March 16, 2022, 03:19 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Another takeaway option is now available in the basement of [email protected]

Pepper Lunch's new kiosk in the mall is a quick-service outlet that launched on Mar. 15, 2022.

Unlike its regular dine-in stores famous for their sizzling hotplates, the kiosk offers new rice burgers and bowls.

Pepper Rice Burgers

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

The Pepper Rice Burgers consist of a seasoned protein of your choice, lettuce and mayonnaise, rounded off by seasoned rice patties.

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

Choose from:

  • U.S. Beef (S$6.80)

  • Chicken (S$6.50)

  • Salmon (S$7.50)

  • Beef Hamburg (S$7.50)

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

Pepper Rice Bowls

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

On the other hand, the Pepper Rice Bowls come closer to its usual hotplate meals—early short-grained rice with ground black pepper and Pepper Lunch's signature margarine, complemented by sweet corn and spring onions.

Your choice of proteins are:

  • U.S. Beef (S$7.50)

  • Diced Cut Steak from Australia (S$9.20)

  • Beef Hamburg (S$7.90)

  • Chicken (S$7.20)

  • Salmon (S$7.90)

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

You can also add on ingredients like sweet corn (S$0.80), egg (S$1), and beef slices (S$1.50).

For both the burgers and rice bowls, there are four set options to upgrade your meal with:

  • Canned drink (+S$1.50)

  • Canned drink and Shake Shake Salad (+S$3.90)

  • Canned drink and Chicken Karaage (+S$4.90)

  • Canned drink and Australian Beef Steak Bites (+S$5.90)

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

Pepper Lunch @ [email protected]

Address: [email protected], #B3-46, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895

For its opening promotion, the kiosk is selling all Pepper Rice Burgers at S$5 from now till Mar. 31.

The deal is limited to two burgers per customer on an à la carte, while-stocks-last basis.

Photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

Top photo via Pepper Lunch Singapore

Russian TV employee who showed anti-war sign fined S$374, subjected to 14-hour interrogation

She was also briefly uncontactable following her arrest by Russian authorities.

March 16, 2022, 02:58 PM

Clouds descend upon S'pore CBD buildings at 3pm as reminder that work is heavenly

Xue hua piao piao.

March 16, 2022, 02:39 PM

S’pore woman loses AirPod in drain, migrant worker goes in during heavy rain to retrieve it

The worker scaled the wet walls of the drain to help her get her AirPod back.

March 16, 2022, 02:11 PM

S'pore boy, 3, sets local record by recognising 200 flags in under 8 mins

No small feat.

March 16, 2022, 01:52 PM

New ferry service from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast to be launched

The start date is not announced yet.

March 16, 2022, 01:47 PM

Someone lowballed S$100,000 for S$1 million recipe put up by China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre

S$500,000 offer might be accepted if the buyer is young, able and willing.

March 16, 2022, 01:03 PM

Vaccinated travellers from S'pore can enter New Zealand from May 1

Aotearoa is opening to the world.

March 16, 2022, 12:46 PM

'You are a bus captain, I don't owe you anything': Punggol woman shouts at bus captain who asked helper to wait

A passenger in a wheelchair had to alight first.

March 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Will I experience worse side effects with the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot? An expert answers your burning questions.

Important things to know.

March 16, 2022, 11:59 AM

Who are the big winners & losers in M'sia's Johor polls?

Who came out on top?

March 16, 2022, 11:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.