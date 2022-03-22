New store in Century Square sells halal baking supplies including 3kg tubs of Nutella

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
East siders, there's a new shop in town.
Papa Bakerz is a Muslim-owned store that sells halal baking supplies and ingredients.
It had its grand opening at Century Square in Tampines on March 5.
What it sells
Some of the items found in the store include a variety of flour, chocolate, ghee/butter, colouring, dried fruits, nuts, herbs, and spices.
Nutella tubs
One of the more exciting items the store sells is large tubs of Nutella.
Supports home based businesses
The store also supports home based businesses (HBBs) by selling various types of bottles and containers.
HBBs are allowed to purchase these items in bulk.
Details
Address: 2 Tampines Central 5 (Century Square), #B1-12, Singapore 529509
Opening hours: Daily from 10am to 9pm
Contacts: [email protected] / 6993 9586
Follow and listen to our podcast here:
Top images via Sabarudin Hamzah/Fb & Papa Bakerz.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.