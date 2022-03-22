Back

New store in Century Square sells halal baking supplies including 3kg tubs of Nutella

Everything you need to bake some goods.

Syahindah Ishak | March 22, 2022, 07:29 PM

East siders, there's a new shop in town.

Papa Bakerz is a Muslim-owned store that sells halal baking supplies and ingredients.

It had its grand opening at Century Square in Tampines on March 5.

Image from Sabarudin Hamzah/Facebook.

What it sells

Some of the items found in the store include a variety of flour, chocolate, ghee/butter, colouring, dried fruits, nuts, herbs, and spices.

Image from Sabarudin Hamzah/Facebook.

Image via Papa Bakerz.

Image from Sabarudin Hamzah/Facebook.

Image via Papa Bakerz.

Image via Papa Bakerz.

Image via Papa Bakerz.

Nutella tubs

One of the more exciting items the store sells is large tubs of Nutella.

Image via Papa Bakerz.

Image via Papa Bakerz.

Supports home based businesses

The store also supports home based businesses (HBBs) by selling various types of bottles and containers.

HBBs are allowed to purchase these items in bulk.

Details

Address: 2 Tampines Central 5 (Century Square), #B1-12, Singapore 529509

Opening hours: Daily from 10am to 9pm

Contacts: [email protected] / 6993 9586

Top images via Sabarudin Hamzah/Fb & Papa Bakerz.

