Coronary artery disease cited as cause of death of NSman who collapsed in West Coast Park

The Quick HIIT sessions are suspended until further notice.

Belmont Lay | March 07, 2022, 02:09 PM

The cause of death of an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who collapsed during an exercise session at West Coast Park has been attributed to coronary artery disease, following a post-mortem examination.

The finding was revealed by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in a joint news release on March 7.

HPB’s review of safety practices for its fitness programme is ongoing.

The statement said: "MINDEF, the Singapore Armed Forces and HPB continues to assist the family in their time of grief."

The 25-year-old collapsed on March 2 during a HPB quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) session.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly two hours later.

The NSman was reportedly health-conscious, and exercised regularly, his cousin-in-law said.

