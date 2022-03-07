Coronary artery disease cited as cause of death of NSman who collapsed in West Coast Park

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The cause of death of an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who collapsed during an exercise session at West Coast Park has been attributed to coronary artery disease, following a post-mortem examination.
The finding was revealed by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in a joint news release on March 7.
HPB’s review of safety practices for its fitness programme is ongoing.
The Quick HIIT sessions are suspended until further notice.
The statement said: "MINDEF, the Singapore Armed Forces and HPB continues to assist the family in their time of grief."
The 25-year-old collapsed on March 2 during a HPB quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) session.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly two hours later.
The NSman was reportedly health-conscious, and exercised regularly, his cousin-in-law said.
