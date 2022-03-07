Coronary artery disease cited as cause of death of NSman who collapsed in West Coast Park

The cause of death of an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who collapsed during an exercise session at West Coast Park has been attributed to coronary artery disease, following a post-mortem examination.

The finding was revealed by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in a joint news release on March 7.

HPB’s review of safety practices for its fitness programme is ongoing.

The Quick HIIT sessions are suspended until further notice.

The statement said: "MINDEF, the Singapore Armed Forces and HPB continues to assist the family in their time of grief."

The 25-year-old collapsed on March 2 during a HPB quick high intensity interval training (HIIT) session.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly two hours later.

The NSman was reportedly health-conscious, and exercised regularly, his cousin-in-law said.

