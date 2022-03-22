Up to 80% off over 1,000 luxury beauty products at NOVELA's Member's Day Sale from March 24 to 27

Beautyholics, listen up.

From March 24 to 27, NOVELA will be having their Member’s Day Sale online and at all seven of their outlets islandwide.

Expect discounts of up to 80 per cent off over 1,000 luxury beauty products from a wide variety of brands, including Kiehl's, SK-II, Jo Malone and more.

As this sale is only available to NOVELA members, you can sign up to be a member for free to enjoy the sale and even receive a S$5 voucher upon successful registration.

Here are some of the best deals to look out for.

NARS Light Reflecting Translucent Setting Pressed Powder 10g

Retail price: S$62

NOVELA sale price: S$42.90

Lancome New L’absolu Rouge Drama Matte #196

Retail price: S$52

NOVELA sale price: S$39

Givenchy Prisme Libre Travel N1 8.5g

Retail price: S$56

NOVELA sale price: S$39.90

Lancome Grandiose Waterproof Mascara 10g

Retail price: S$50

NOVELA sale price: S$35

MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour (Lisa Collection) #PinkRoses

Retail price: S$45

NOVELA sale price: S$36

Jo Malone Wild Blue Bell 30ml

Retail price: S$110

NOVELA sale price: S$72.90

Chloe Eau De Parfume 75ml

Retail price: S$193

NOVELA sale price: S$99.90

Mont Blanc Legend Eau De Toilette 100ml

Retail price: S$130

NOVELA sale price: S$69.90

Anna Sui Fantasia Mermaid Eau De Toilette 75ml

Retail price: S$129

NOVELA sale price: S$79.90

Origins Mega Mushroom Skin Relief Lotion

Retail price: S$63

NOVELA sale price: Two for S$42.90

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion/Gel

Retail price: S$60

NOVELA sale price: Any two for S$45.90

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex 100ml (NEW)

Retail price: S$263

NOVELA sale price: One for S$197.25, Two for S$339.90

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream 125ml

Retail price: S$95

NOVELA sale price: S$69.90

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Moisturiser 50ml

Retail price: S$70

NOVELA sale price: S$56

Shiseido Ultimune Power Concentrate 75ml 3.0

Retail price: S$208

NOVELA sale price: One for one

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence & Clear Lotion (2 x 230ml) 2021 New Packaging

Retail price: S$405

NOVELA sale price: S$259.90

Obagi Nuderm Toner 6.7 FL OZ (198ml)

Retail price: S$74

NOVELA sale price: S$51.80

NOVELA In-house brand

Filorga Meso Mask 50ml

Retail price: S$84

NOVELA sale price: One for S$66.90, Two for S$122.90

Bioeffect EGF Serum 15ml

Retail price: S$234

NOVELA sale price: S$210.60

Cash vouchers and free gifts with a minimum spend

What’s more, you can receive up to S$80 worth of cash vouchers when you make a minimum spend of the following (in a single receipt) with NOVELA:

A S$10 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$300

A S$25 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$500

A S$50 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$800

An S$80 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$1,200

Shoppers will also receive these free gifts if they make a minimum spend of the following (in a single receipt) with NOVELA:

A free NOVELA mini umbrella when you spend a minimum of S$180

A free Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Charm or Bloom (50ml) worth S$113 when you spend a minimum of S$650

NOVELA Physical Outlets

You can enjoy the above deals online via the NOVELA official online shop at or any of NOVELA has seven outlets around Singapore:

SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600 NorthPoint: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-182/183/184, Singapore 769098 IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601 YUEHWA: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805 [email protected] Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37, Singapore 307683 Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50, Singapore 828761 Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

To join their giveaways, you can also follow NOVELA’s social media accounts for more details:

This sponsored article by NOVELA made this writer excited for their Members’ Day Sale.

Top images via NOVELA