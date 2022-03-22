Up to 80% off over 1,000 luxury beauty products at NOVELA's Member's Day Sale from March 24 to 27

Beautyholics, listen up.
From March 24 to 27, NOVELA will be having their Member’s Day Sale online and at all seven of their outlets islandwide.
Expect discounts of up to 80 per cent off over 1,000 luxury beauty products from a wide variety of brands, including Kiehl's, SK-II, Jo Malone and more.
As this sale is only available to NOVELA members, you can sign up to be a member for free to enjoy the sale and even receive a S$5 voucher upon successful registration.
Here are some of the best deals to look out for.
NARS Light Reflecting Translucent Setting Pressed Powder 10g
- Retail price: S$62
- NOVELA sale price: S$42.90
Lancome New L’absolu Rouge Drama Matte #196
- Retail price: S$52
- NOVELA sale price: S$39
Givenchy Prisme Libre Travel N1 8.5g
- Retail price: S$56
- NOVELA sale price: S$39.90
Lancome Grandiose Waterproof Mascara 10g
- Retail price: S$50
- NOVELA sale price: S$35
MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour (Lisa Collection) #PinkRoses
- Retail price: S$45
- NOVELA sale price: S$36
Jo Malone Wild Blue Bell 30ml
- Retail price: S$110
- NOVELA sale price: S$72.90
Chloe Eau De Parfume 75ml
- Retail price: S$193
- NOVELA sale price: S$99.90
Mont Blanc Legend Eau De Toilette 100ml
- Retail price: S$130
- NOVELA sale price: S$69.90
Anna Sui Fantasia Mermaid Eau De Toilette 75ml
- Retail price: S$129
- NOVELA sale price: S$79.90
Origins Mega Mushroom Skin Relief Lotion
- Retail price: S$63
- NOVELA sale price: Two for S$42.90
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion/Gel
- Retail price: S$60
- NOVELA sale price: Any two for S$45.90
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex 100ml (NEW)
- Retail price: S$263
- NOVELA sale price: One for S$197.25, Two for S$339.90
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream 125ml
- Retail price: S$95
- NOVELA sale price: S$69.90
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Moisturiser 50ml
- Retail price: S$70
- NOVELA sale price: S$56
Shiseido Ultimune Power Concentrate 75ml 3.0
- Retail price: S$208
- NOVELA sale price: One for one
SK-II Facial Treatment Essence & Clear Lotion (2 x 230ml) 2021 New Packaging
- Retail price: S$405
- NOVELA sale price: S$259.90
Obagi Nuderm Toner 6.7 FL OZ (198ml)
- Retail price: S$74
- NOVELA sale price: S$51.80
NOVELA In-house brand
Filorga Meso Mask 50ml
- Retail price: S$84
- NOVELA sale price: One for S$66.90, Two for S$122.90
Bioeffect EGF Serum 15ml
- Retail price: S$234
- NOVELA sale price: S$210.60
Cash vouchers and free gifts with a minimum spend
What’s more, you can receive up to S$80 worth of cash vouchers when you make a minimum spend of the following (in a single receipt) with NOVELA:
- A S$10 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$300
- A S$25 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$500
- A S$50 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$800
- An S$80 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$1,200
Shoppers will also receive these free gifts if they make a minimum spend of the following (in a single receipt) with NOVELA:
- A free NOVELA mini umbrella when you spend a minimum of S$180
- A free Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Charm or Bloom (50ml) worth S$113 when you spend a minimum of S$650
NOVELA Physical Outlets
You can enjoy the above deals online via the NOVELA official online shop at or any of NOVELA has seven outlets around Singapore:
- SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600
- NorthPoint: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-182/183/184, Singapore 769098
- IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601
- YUEHWA: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805
- [email protected] Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37, Singapore 307683
- Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50, Singapore 828761
- Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067
To join their giveaways, you can also follow NOVELA’s social media accounts for more details:
- Instagram (@Novela_sg)
- Facebook (@Novelasg)
This sponsored article by NOVELA made this writer excited for their Members’ Day Sale.
Top images via NOVELA
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.