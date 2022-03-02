Back

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator files for bankruptcy, fires all employees

Its certification was also halted by Germany.

Matthias Ang | March 02, 2022, 01:40 PM

The Swiss-based operator behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, has filed for bankruptcy and fired all 106 of its employees, Axios reported.

Decision to fire employees follows imposition of U.S. sanctions

In a statement emailed to Reutersthe company said:

"Following the recent geopolitical developments leading to the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company had to terminate contracts with employees. We very much regret this development,"

Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG were first imposed on Feb. 23, by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, following Russia's decision to send troops into the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 21.

Certification of pipeline has also been halted by Germany

In addition, on Feb. 22, Germany announced that it would halt the certification process for the pipeline in response to Russia's move.

Germany's decision is considered highly significant, given the reliance of Germany's economy on Russian gas, The Washington Post reported.

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, the former Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, had put a lot of effort into pushing for Nord Stream 2, the BBC reported.

According to Merkel, given that Germany already imports 35 per cent of its gas from Russia, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would help facilitate the direct delivery of more Russian gas to Germany.

However, the pipeline also faced opposition from the European countries because it could serve as a political weapon for Russia against Europe.

Half of the pipeline was paid for by a Russian state-owned energy firm

According to the BBC, the 1,200km pipeline is worth €10 billion (S$15 billion) and was completed in September 2021.

However, it has not yet commenced operation.

Half of its cost was paid by the Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom, while the remainder was paid by Western energy firms such as SHELL.

Nord Stream 2 also runs parallel to an existing pipeline, Nord Stream, in operation since 2011.

Source: Gazprom Facebook

