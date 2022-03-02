Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu opening in S'pore May 2022

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore will welcome Nobu this May, Yahoo reported.

Not much about the famed Japanese restaurant's menu has been revealed yet, except that it will feature chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa's signature dishes like black cod miso, yellowtail sashimi with japaleno, and of course, sushi.

Dishes inspired by Singaporean flavours and ingredients will be available as well.

According to Yahoo, diners will enter Nobu Singapore through a garden set against the city's skyline, with the restaurant itself next to an open-air Japanese garden and bar.

When we called Four Seasons to try and make a reservation, the staff informed us that that would not be possible as the restaurant was not yet open.

A quick search online shows that Nobu is looking to hire for the positions of a captain and a team leader in Singapore.

Why is it famous?

The world-renowned brand is founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro and producer Meir Teper.

The chef, who is known for blending traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients, now has about 50 restaurants around the world.

A meal at Nobu in the U.S. will easily cost a couple hundreds, which will be the expected price to pay in Singapore as well.

Top photo via Nobu Restaurants' Facebook page