Back

7 activities & places in S'pore with no-child policy to avoid the March holiday crowd

So more children can go to child-friendly places.

Fasiha Nazren | March 10, 2022, 04:40 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here's a reminder that the March school holidays start on the week of Mar. 14.

Let's be honest: A lot of attractions and eateries like the zoo and theme parks will probably be full of families with young children.

We're not complaining though, going to school during a pandemic is no small feat and the kids deserve this break.

Places with no-child policy

However, if you're in need of an adult-only haven or just a parent who needs a brief respite after a long day with the kids, here are some child-free attractions and restaurants you can go to.

Note: "Child" in this instance refers to children aged 12 years and below.

1. Fragment Room

The Fragment Room is a place where you pay to smash things with melee weapons like a baseball bat or a crowbar.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the fragment room (@thefragmentroom)

No prizes for guessing why only adults over the age of 18 (or above 13 with guardian supervision) are allowed into the Fragment Room.

Packages start from S$38 and each participant will be equipped with smashing gears, including a helmet with visor, coveralls and cut-proof gloves.

You can make a booking here.

Where: 490 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368198

When: 12pm to 10pm, daily

2. Axe Factor

Axe Factor is probably the only place in Singapore where you can try your hand at the competitive sport of axe throwing.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Axe Factor® SG (@axefactorsg)

For obvious reasons, the minimum age to play is 15 years old and a waiver form must be signed by a parent or guardian if you are under the age of 18.

For S$32 per pax for an hour-long session, one can attempt to hit a bullseye on the target board with the real sharp axes.

If you're worried about the safety aspect of axe throwing, the people at Axe Factor assure its visitors that there are always trained "axe-perts" who will guide them through the safety protocols and ensure that the protocols are adhered to.

Bookings can be made here.

Where: 200 Turf Club Rd #01-32A/B and 34A/B, Singapore 287994

When: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm. Closed on Mondays.

3. Tuft Club

Tuft Club is the first-ever tufting studio in Singapore.

For the uninitiated, tufting is the act of a needle punching through a backing material, in the form of a loop that will result in rugs or tapestries.

Tuft Club makes the process slightly easier by using a tufting gun.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tuft club (@tuft.club)

Here, you can either attend a rug tufting workshop or a tuft mirror workshop.

Both workshops are four and a half hours long, and cost S$195.

Participants are also required to be at least 16 years old to attend these workshops.

Bookings can be made here.

Where: 57 Circular Rd #03-01, Singapore 049412

4. Adult Art Jamming

If you like to paint your stress away, ARThaus has adult jamming sessions just for adults.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ArthausSG (@arthaussg)

At S$75 per two-hour session, the one-off lesson guides participants on creating a painting of their choice.

The fee is inclusive of a canvas sized at 16 x 20 inches and the use of paints and brushes.

A booking is required to confirm a session.

Where: 901A Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 589619

5. Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream is a family-friendly attraction for all ages.

Come nightfall, however, it transforms into an experience that is recommended for those aged 18 and above.

Photo courtesy of MOIC.

The Night at the Museum programme costs S$48 per person and runs from 6pm till late where visitors get access to the exhibits, unlimited ice cream treats, and a Hendrick's gin cocktail or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Guests can also join in on some adult-centric games and activities where they can stand a chance to win some prizes.

Tickets are only available for purchase online.

Where: 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837

When:  Thursdays to Sundays, 6pm till late (last entry at 9pm). Closed on Mondays to Wednesdays.

6. Lucali BYGB

Lucali BYGB is a pizza place opened by Gibran Baydoun of BYGB Hospitality and Mark Iacono of popular Brooklyn eatery Lucali.

The restaurant specialises in pizzas and calzones but also serves Italian mains like lasagna and cacio e pepe.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alka & Nicole’s hour break (@anhoursbreak)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @lmcsglife

On its website, it states that children are exclusively welcome during lunch and all day on Sunday.

So your best bet would be to have dinner at Lucali BYGB if you want a child-free night.

It might be a little pricier than your average meal out, though, as mains start from S$30++.

You can make a reservation here.

Where: 66 Kampong Bugis - Level M, Singapore 338987

When:

Lunch (Fridays to Sundays) 12pm to 3:30pm.

Dinner (Wednesdays to Sundays): 5pm till late.

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

7. Holey Moley

Holey Moley is a great place to spend time with the kids.

But after 8pm, the mini-golf attraction becomes a strictly 18+ zone because of liquor licensing laws.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holey Moley Clarke Quay (@holeymoley_clarkequay)

Holey Moley is a mini-golf course and bar with 27 unique holes for you to try and get as many hole-in-ones as you can.

After scoring a birdie like Tiger Woods, you can head down to The Caddyshack for some cocktails and burgers.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holey Moley Clarke Quay (@holeymoley_clarkequay)

Bookings can be made here.

Where: 3B River Valley Road, Singapore 179024

When:

Mondays to Fridays, 5pm to 11pm.

Saturdays, 12pm to 11pm.

Sundays, 12pm to 9pm.

Top image from MOIC, Fragment Room, ARThaus and @anhoursbreak on Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Dengue cases in S'pore rising sharply, 12 high-risk clusters including Woodlands & Beauty World estates

There have been more than 1,500 reported dengue cases this year.

March 10, 2022, 04:38 PM

People in S'pore have called Ukraine embassy to ask about fighting against Russians

MHA said it is an offence to take up arms in the conflict.

March 10, 2022, 04:22 PM

Elderly couple & son electrocuted to death in Lakeside flat as water heater poorly installed

The circuit breaker in the old flat did not cut off all electricity supply.

March 10, 2022, 03:46 PM

Well-informed S'pore consumers deter unreasonable petrol pricing: Tan See Leng

Consumers can compare prices transparently.

March 10, 2022, 03:09 PM

Subaru Impreza WRX, Mitsubishi Evo 10 among 9 cars seized after CTE night race caught on video

S'pore law has provisions for the forfeiture of cars used in road races carried out without a permit.

March 10, 2022, 02:56 PM

To apologise for renovation noise, S'pore couple gives neighbours gifts & notes

The care packs included tea, cookies, and a note.

March 10, 2022, 02:27 PM

S’porean woman, 56, who lost her husband of 27 years to cancer: 'There is no deadline for grief'

A woman's journey through grief and loss.

March 10, 2022, 02:25 PM

Russians bulk buy McDonald's items & resell online

A 40-fold increase in prices, similar to black market conditions.

March 10, 2022, 02:10 PM

St. Andrew's JC student Priyanka successfully elected to student council, catchy rap video hits 1.3 million views on TikTok

Winner of hearts everywhere and votes at SAJC.

March 10, 2022, 12:47 PM

Russian air strike hits Ukraine maternity & children's hospital

Ukraine president called it a 'war crime'.

March 10, 2022, 12:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.