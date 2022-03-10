7 activities & places in S'pore with no-child policy to avoid the March holiday crowd

Here's a reminder that the March school holidays start on the week of Mar. 14.

Let's be honest: A lot of attractions and eateries like the zoo and theme parks will probably be full of families with young children.

We're not complaining though, going to school during a pandemic is no small feat and the kids deserve this break.

Places with no-child policy

However, if you're in need of an adult-only haven or just a parent who needs a brief respite after a long day with the kids, here are some child-free attractions and restaurants you can go to.

Note: "Child" in this instance refers to children aged 12 years and below.

1. Fragment Room

The Fragment Room is a place where you pay to smash things with melee weapons like a baseball bat or a crowbar.

No prizes for guessing why only adults over the age of 18 (or above 13 with guardian supervision) are allowed into the Fragment Room.

Packages start from S$38 and each participant will be equipped with smashing gears, including a helmet with visor, coveralls and cut-proof gloves.

You can make a booking here.

Where: 490 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368198

When: 12pm to 10pm, daily

2. Axe Factor

Axe Factor is probably the only place in Singapore where you can try your hand at the competitive sport of axe throwing.

For obvious reasons, the minimum age to play is 15 years old and a waiver form must be signed by a parent or guardian if you are under the age of 18.

For S$32 per pax for an hour-long session, one can attempt to hit a bullseye on the target board with the real sharp axes.

If you're worried about the safety aspect of axe throwing, the people at Axe Factor assure its visitors that there are always trained "axe-perts" who will guide them through the safety protocols and ensure that the protocols are adhered to.

Bookings can be made here.

Where: 200 Turf Club Rd #01-32A/B and 34A/B, Singapore 287994

When: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm. Closed on Mondays.

3. Tuft Club

Tuft Club is the first-ever tufting studio in Singapore.

For the uninitiated, tufting is the act of a needle punching through a backing material, in the form of a loop that will result in rugs or tapestries.

Tuft Club makes the process slightly easier by using a tufting gun.

Here, you can either attend a rug tufting workshop or a tuft mirror workshop.

Both workshops are four and a half hours long, and cost S$195.

Participants are also required to be at least 16 years old to attend these workshops.

Bookings can be made here.

Where: 57 Circular Rd #03-01, Singapore 049412

4. Adult Art Jamming

If you like to paint your stress away, ARThaus has adult jamming sessions just for adults.

At S$75 per two-hour session, the one-off lesson guides participants on creating a painting of their choice.

The fee is inclusive of a canvas sized at 16 x 20 inches and the use of paints and brushes.

A booking is required to confirm a session.

Where: 901A Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 589619

5. Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream is a family-friendly attraction for all ages.

Come nightfall, however, it transforms into an experience that is recommended for those aged 18 and above.

The Night at the Museum programme costs S$48 per person and runs from 6pm till late where visitors get access to the exhibits, unlimited ice cream treats, and a Hendrick's gin cocktail or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Guests can also join in on some adult-centric games and activities where they can stand a chance to win some prizes.

Tickets are only available for purchase online.

Where: 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837

When: Thursdays to Sundays, 6pm till late (last entry at 9pm). Closed on Mondays to Wednesdays.

6. Lucali BYGB

Lucali BYGB is a pizza place opened by Gibran Baydoun of BYGB Hospitality and Mark Iacono of popular Brooklyn eatery Lucali.

The restaurant specialises in pizzas and calzones but also serves Italian mains like lasagna and cacio e pepe.

On its website, it states that children are exclusively welcome during lunch and all day on Sunday.

So your best bet would be to have dinner at Lucali BYGB if you want a child-free night.

It might be a little pricier than your average meal out, though, as mains start from S$30++.

You can make a reservation here.

Where: 66 Kampong Bugis - Level M, Singapore 338987

When:

Lunch (Fridays to Sundays) 12pm to 3:30pm.

Dinner (Wednesdays to Sundays): 5pm till late.

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

7. Holey Moley

Holey Moley is a great place to spend time with the kids.

But after 8pm, the mini-golf attraction becomes a strictly 18+ zone because of liquor licensing laws.

Holey Moley is a mini-golf course and bar with 27 unique holes for you to try and get as many hole-in-ones as you can.

After scoring a birdie like Tiger Woods, you can head down to The Caddyshack for some cocktails and burgers.

Bookings can be made here.

Where: 3B River Valley Road, Singapore 179024

When:

Mondays to Fridays, 5pm to 11pm.

Saturdays, 12pm to 11pm.

Sundays, 12pm to 9pm.

Top image from MOIC, Fragment Room, ARThaus and @anhoursbreak on Instagram.