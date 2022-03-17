You can walk in to any vaccination centre in S'pore to take your Covid-19 jab without appointment

Anyone of any age who is eligible for Covid-19 vaccination can walk into any vaccination centre in Singapore without an appointment to get a jab starting Thursday, March 17.

Those eligible can do so any day of the week before 7pm for their primary vaccination series or booster shots.

Children as well

Children aged five to 11 can walk in with their parents or guardians to any paediatric vaccination centre.

Those aged 12 to 17 can walk in to any centre offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty vaccine.

People aged 18 and above may walk in to any centre offering mRNA vaccines.

This latest announcement was made by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a press release on March 16.

Updates on vaccination

About 250,000 children aged five to 11 have signed up to be vaccinated as of March 13.

A total of 444,000 doses have been administered.

Some 248,000 children have received at least their first dose.

Some 196,000 have received their second dose.

About 83 per cent of primary school students have received at least their first dose, while 69 per cent have received both doses.

More than 29,000 children born in 2016 and 2017 have also registered on MOH’s National Appointment System.

Some 28,000 have received at least their first dose, while 17,000 have received their second dose.

All children aged five to 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccination centre.

For verification, they will need student identification or any other forms of identification, as well as the signed parental consent form.

Fully vaccinated status

Children who have an official record of their Covid-19 infection would be considered fully vaccinated after receiving a single dose of the vaccine post-infection.

Children who had recovered from Covid-19 are recommended to receive a single dose of the vaccine at least three months after the date of their infection to complete their vaccination to complete their primary vaccination series.

Children would need to receive two doses of the vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated if they do not have an official record of his/ her infection, especially after only testing positive on a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART), or via ARTs not done at an approved test provider.

