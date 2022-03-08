S'pore sex coach releases womb NFT to commemorate International Women's Day

A sex and intimacy coach in Singapore has become the latest individual to join the non-fungible token craze (NFT), all in commemoration of International Women's Day (Mar. 8).

Through the Academy of Relationships and Sex (ARAS), and in conjunction with local artist MOKO, certified intimacy coach Angela Tan has launched two sets of collectables inspired by the womb.

"We would like to celebrate and appreciate the role of the womb in being the safe space where we were first nurtured, the place where all humans are created," read a write-up on the academy's website

The first set, "Floral Matrix", was created in-house and has a floor price of 0.002 ETH (S$6.89), while "Womb of Life", the second set, has a floor price of 0.075 ETH (S$258.32).

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will go towards supporting NGOs that work towards eradicating period poverty — or the lack of access to menstrual products.

Dispelling myths and labels

Both sets of collectables depict the womb with elements of flora; "the art explores the idea of the womb being the most fertile ground where life blooms," said ARAS.

The academy, which was founded by Tan as a space where individuals and couples with relationship and intimacy issues can work through them, said that one of its goals was to dispel negativity surrounding women's bodies and its natural physiology.

"Labels such as 'menstruation is shameful' or 'menstrual blood is dirty' contribute to how women feel unworthy of their femininity", said ARAS.

Such thoughts, Tan told Mothership, present a challenge to intimacy and connection in relationships.

More information on ARAS's NFT collectables can be found here.

Top image from the Academy of Relationships and Sex and Angela Tan