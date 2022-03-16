Back

Vaccinated travellers from S'pore can enter New Zealand from May 1

Aotearoa is opening to the world.

Kayla Wong | March 16, 2022, 12:46 PM

New Zealand is set to open its borders to tourists from visa waiver countries from May 1 at 11:59pm (local time).

According to a press release by the New Zealand government, fully-vaccinated visitors from these countries, including Singapore, can travel to the country without needing to self-isolate on arrival.

They would, however, need to provide a negative pre-departure test. Negative Antigen Rapid Tests (ART) will also be required on arrival and on day 5 of their visit.

The country will also open up to arrivals from Australia from Apr. 13.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference on Mar. 16 that the country has "received guidance" that it is now safe to "significantly bring forward the next stage of border reopening work, to bring back [their] tourists", 1News reported.

"We are ready to welcome the world back," she said.

She added that visitors should be prepared to isolate for a week should they test positive for Covid-19 while they're in New Zealand.

