Back

New Zealand to lift limit on outdoor gatherings, unvaccinated can also enter most public venues

Returning back to normal.

Matthias Ang | March 23, 2022, 01:37 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

New Zealand will begin easing its Covid-19 restrictions starting March 25, Bloomberg reported.

According to the country's prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the country's Omicron outbreak appears to have peaked.

She said: "The evidence shows we are coming off the Omicron peak with cases in Auckland having already declined significantly, and a decline expected nationally by early April."

What are the restrictions being lifted?

Beginning from midnight, March 25, the limit on outdoor gatherings will be lifted, while the limit for indoor gatherings for most venues will be raised to 200 from 100.

People will also no longer be required to scan the country's Covid-19 tracing app while entering various premises.

The Guardian further reported that starting from April 4, vaccine passes will no longer be required to enter most public venues such as shops, while compulsory vaccination will be dropped for people working in education and the police.

However, compulsory vaccination will still be retained for those working in healthcare, senior care, prisons and at the border.

New Zealand currently has a vaccination rate of 95 per cent for its eligible population.

Ardern added:

"These new settings support greater economic activity and get everyone closer to feeling a bit more normal. Our Covid-19 restrictions have been tough, but they have delivered a strong foundation for us to move forward."

Mask-wearing to remain in place

Mask-wearing will remain in place, however, for the protection of vulnerable communities, Ardern added.

In addition, the current Covid-19 protection framework, known as the traffic-light system, will remain in place in the event of new variants emerging.

Ardern said: "Covid is still with us and it will be for some time to come, that’s why we are keeping in place our Covid protection framework."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Jacinda Ardern Facebook

'Crazy Rich Asians 2' to resume with new screenwriter

Time to make more money.

March 23, 2022, 12:08 PM

Toast Box’s only Kopi Master Trainer has been training Kopi Masters in S’pore & overseas since 2007

Fun fact: She does not like to drink kopi.

March 23, 2022, 11:29 AM

M'sian students visit teacher's grave after finishing exams in show of gratitude

"Without cikgu (teacher), we wouldn't have been able to learn. Hope you're resting in peace cikgu," wrote the student.

March 23, 2022, 11:09 AM

Elusive Arctic Roll ice cream cake spotted at selected FairPrice outlets, retailing for S$5.45 each

Fastest finger first.

March 23, 2022, 10:33 AM

S'pore gives S$750,000 in healthcare aid to Palestine Authority, will establish embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel

Singapore supports a negotiated two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

March 23, 2022, 09:28 AM

Resident NUS UTown cat gets free pillow by sleeping on someone’s tote bag

It is her tote bag now.

March 23, 2022, 02:45 AM

Woman stuck in China restaurant due to quarantine ate free unlimited hotpot for 3 days

When hotpot is life.

March 23, 2022, 01:29 AM

Blue bioluminescent waves at S’pore beach provide rare surprising magical display by nature

Extraordinary.

March 23, 2022, 01:05 AM

13,166 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths in S’pore on Mar. 22

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.74.

March 22, 2022, 09:54 PM

S'poreans aged 18 & above can apply to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Waka waka, eh eh.

March 22, 2022, 09:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.