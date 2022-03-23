New Zealand to lift limit on outdoor gatherings, unvaccinated can also enter most public venues

New Zealand will begin easing its Covid-19 restrictions starting March 25, Bloomberg reported.

According to the country's prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the country's Omicron outbreak appears to have peaked.

She said: "The evidence shows we are coming off the Omicron peak with cases in Auckland having already declined significantly, and a decline expected nationally by early April."

What are the restrictions being lifted?

Beginning from midnight, March 25, the limit on outdoor gatherings will be lifted, while the limit for indoor gatherings for most venues will be raised to 200 from 100.

People will also no longer be required to scan the country's Covid-19 tracing app while entering various premises.

The Guardian further reported that starting from April 4, vaccine passes will no longer be required to enter most public venues such as shops, while compulsory vaccination will be dropped for people working in education and the police.

However, compulsory vaccination will still be retained for those working in healthcare, senior care, prisons and at the border.

New Zealand currently has a vaccination rate of 95 per cent for its eligible population.

Ardern added:

"These new settings support greater economic activity and get everyone closer to feeling a bit more normal. Our Covid-19 restrictions have been tough, but they have delivered a strong foundation for us to move forward."

Mask-wearing to remain in place

Mask-wearing will remain in place, however, for the protection of vulnerable communities, Ardern added.

In addition, the current Covid-19 protection framework, known as the traffic-light system, will remain in place in the event of new variants emerging.

Ardern said: "Covid is still with us and it will be for some time to come, that’s why we are keeping in place our Covid protection framework."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Jacinda Ardern Facebook