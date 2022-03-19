Back

Motorcyclist in ICU after colliding with taxi along Woodlands Ave 7, daughter appealing for witnesses

As there were no CCTVs in the vicinity, she took to TikTok to appeal for witnesses.

Alfie Kwa | March 19, 2022, 03:06 PM

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after colliding with a taxi on Mar. 16.

The motorcyclist's daughter posted a TikTok video to appeal for eye-witnesses of the accident.

@rebjieun_ Please help me to share this video around :(( #woodlandsave7 #sgroadaccidents ♬ calm - haruka nakamura

The video has garnered more than 103,000 views so far.

The collision

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the accident occurred at 11:22am on Mar. 16 along Woodlands Avenue 7.

In the video, the TikToker (@rebjieun_) elaborated that her father was driving down the road when a taxi collided with him while making a U-turn.

The U-turn is located between Block 709 Woodlands Drive 70 and a bus stop.

Image via Google Maps.

As there were no CCTVs in the vicinity, she took to TikTok to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the accident can reach out to her on Instagram.

Injuries

The police said that the 56-year-old male rider was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state after the accident, according to Zaobao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also told Zaobao that they rushed to the scene after being notified at about 11:20 on Mar. 16 and had sent one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

The TikToker said that her father's injuries are "severe".

"His injuries: heart contusion (bruising), internal bleeding of the liver, abdominal area and his lungs."

He also fractured his ribs, left upper jaw, nasal septum and hand, and has deep cuts on his lips and inside his mouth.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao and rebjieun_. 

