S'pore halts 6-monthly medical exam for domestic workers, female work permit holders due to Covid-19 surge

The half-yearly medical examination for migrant domestic workers and other female work permit holders in Singapore will be temporarily halted as general practitioner clinics and polyclinics are overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on March 2 the deferment is to ease the patient load and pressure faced by healthcare providers, especially general practitioner (GP) clinics and polyclinics.

But those who show up will not be turned away if workers are sent to the clinics for medical examination.

MOM said: "However, we strongly encourage employers to defer the visit unless there is a need for medical attention."

Notices delayed

Employers will now have until April 30 to send their workers for medical examination if they have not done so after receiving notices between January and February.

Other employers whose workers are due to receive their notices in March and April will be notified from end-April by post and e-mail regarding the new date.

Extension of clinic hours

Six polyclinics have already extended their usual operating hours since Feb. 26 to cope with loads by taking in patients on Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings for two weeks.

The six are Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Pioneer, Punggol and Woodlands polyclinics.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had earlier announced that around 170 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) had also agreed to extend operating hours.

From now till March 10, selected PHPCs will operate up to 11pm on weekdays and weekends, and between 2pm and 5pm on weekend afternoons.

