S'pore man, 22, who sexually assaulted a girl, 15, attempts to flee S'pore via Pulau Ubin, fails, gets jail & caning

Due to plead guilty for the 2017 sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, a 21-year-old man instead fled to Pulau Ubin in hopes of securing a route to Malaysia.

Unable to find anyone to help him, he returned to Singapore's mainland and was arrested the following day, reported The Straits Times.

The man, who is now 22, was sentenced on Mar. 21 to nine years' jail and six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to one count each of sexual assault by penetration and obstructing the course of justice.

According to ST, seven other charges, including a second charge of sexual assault by penetration and a charge of attempted rape against the same victim, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The offender cannot be named due to a court-ordered gag intended to protect the identity of the victim.

Sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl

The man's original offence occurred in Pasir Ris in the early hours of Oct. 17, 2017.

Along with another man, he was found to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after playing "Truth or Dare" with four others, including the offenders.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the girl had become drunk after being made to drink beer during the game.

She had initially been hesitant about joining the group, who were entirely made up of 18 and 19-year-old males as she would have been the only girl.

However, she was convinced to join because she saw one of the men present as a "protective" figure.

After the game, the group separated and the girl — who was unable to support herself — ended up with the two offenders.

They proceeded to sexually assault her at the foot of a block of flats in Pasir Ris Street 51 while she was too weak to resist.

Police officers on patrol later approached the group when they spotted the girl crying.

Attempted to flee

ST reported that the offender had formulated this plan to flee Singapore in the days before Mar. 22, 2021, when he was due in court to plead guilty.

On the morning of the court appearance, he met his lawyer and father at a building next to the court for breakfast.

He told them he was going to the toilet, but instead left the premises.

He then met a friend, and the two of them took a ferry to Pulau Ubin from Changi Point Ferry Terminal.

After failing in their attempt to find someone who would smuggle them into Malaysia, the pair returned to Singapore at 2:35pm.

He then asked his girlfriend for S$100 so that he could stay at a hotel in Bencoolen and booked the room with the help of his friend.

According to ST, the friend and girlfriend had been persuaded to help the offender after he lied to them that police were after him for crimes related to scams.

Confronted by his girlfriend

The offender's father contacted the girlfriend to enlist her help in convincing the offender to surrender.

She later saw a news report about the offender absconding and confronted her boyfriend with it. However, he denied being the person referred to in the article.

The offender and his friend were eventually arrested while waiting for a taxi nearby the hotel.

At an April 2021 hearing, the court released the S$30,000 that the offender's father had posted for bail. ST reported that the prosecution said it was not asking for the bail to be forfeited.

The offender's co-accused had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of rape and was sentenced to a jail term of eight years, 10 months and 27 days, with nine strokes of the cane.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Andrew Koay