M'sia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from Mar. 24 as on-arrival tests end

They are to produce a valid pre-departure test instead.

Low Jia Ying | March 21, 2022, 12:27 PM

From Mar. 24, cargo drivers and accompanying personnel from Malaysia arriving in Singapore via the land checkpoints at Tuas and Woodlands will no longer be subject to on-arrival Covid-19 tests.

Instead, they will have to produce a valid negative pre-departure test result or show proof of recovery from a recent Covid-19 infection when arriving at the checkpoint, the Straits Times reported.

Malaysia cargo drivers were informed of the updated testing protocols in pamphlets distributed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Pre-departure test to be taken within two days of departure for Singapore

The pre-departure test has to be performed within two days of departure for Singapore.

The results of the test can be used for multiple entries into Singapore within the validity period of two calendar days.

An example given was that if a driver from Malaysia is planning to depart for Singapore at any time on Apr. 3, the earliest a pre-departure test should be done is midnight on Apr. 1.

The pre-departure test has to be a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or a professionally-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

The tests have to be conducted at an accredited facility in Malaysia.

The negative test certificates must be in English and either in hard or soft copy.

They cannot be handwritten.

They must also include the following details:

  • Name, date of birth, passport number

  • Date and time of test

  • Name of test provider

Since Mar. 15, MTI said it has started allowing cargo drivers to observe the updated protocol during this transition period, reported ST.

Recently recovered personnel may enter without pre-departure test

All cargo drivers will still need to be fully vaccinated for entry into Singapore.

Personnel who have recently recovered from Covid-19 and are within 90 days of past infection will be granted entry into Singapore without the need for a pre-departure test.

These recently recovered individuals will still have to be fully vaccinated and will need to present appropriate documentary proof of their recent Covid-19 infection.

Closure of TraceTogether token station at checkpoints

MTI also announced that starting from Mar. 24, TraceTogether tokens will no longer be issued at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

Those who require a replacement of their lost and faulty tokens can do so at any community centre in Singapore.

A replacement of a lost token will cost S$13.

Top image via pillandia/Twitter

