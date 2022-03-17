M'sian beauty pageant contestant slammed for saying she wished she was born in China instead of kampung

Abby Lee, a beauty pageant contestant from Malaysia, is getting slammed after screenshots of her Instagram Stories containing racist, Islamophobic and disdainful remarks of her own country were posted online.

The screenshots were shared on Facebook by a fellow Malaysian Hui Ye on March 13.

Wishes she was born in China after feeling frustrated at photoshoot

In one photo, Lee, who is a finalist in Miss International Malaysia 2022, shared several screenshots of a conversation in which she expressed her frustration at the quality of the photos for her photoshoot.

Lee then captioned her Instagram Story with the following remark in Chinese:

"I can't use my photos... the photographer can't shoot... I can't take it any longer... Why was I born in a kampung in Malaysia instead of a city in China? I love China, I love Japan."

Claimed she was harassed online by Uzbek man, responded with racist and Islamphobic rant

In addition, Hui Ye also shared racist and Islamophobic comments by Lee on her Instagram Stories, which Lee had made in response to an Uzbek man who had supposedly harassed her.

Many Malaysian commenters online reacted with outrage to Lee's posts and questioned how she ended up as a contestant in the first place.

Lee subsequently put up a statement on Instagram Story in which she said that some of the accusations against her were false.

She added that she was "being emotional" regarding the photographer and that she had received a warning from the organisers of Miss International Malaysia about her comments.

Here is her statement in full:

The New Straits Times reported that all mentions and photos of Lee have been removed from the pageant's Instagram account.

Top collage photos via Hui Ye Facebook