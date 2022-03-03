Back

M'sia convenience store staff lets stray dog fearful of thunder take shelter during storm

The dog rested on dry dog food.

Belmont Lay | March 03, 2022, 12:20 PM

A convenience store in Malaysia has been praised for letting a terrified stray dog take refuge during a thunderstorm.

A customer at a 99 Speedmart outlet shared the incident in a Facebook group showing the dog resting on bags of dry dog food.

“I was shopping for items and suddenly saw it,” Aqluq Hakimi Saiful Aula wrote in the Facebook post.

“The Speedmart employee said the loud thunder scared the dog, that’s why it ran in to hide here.”

Not the first time

This was not the first time the stray pooch had entered the store during bad weather, the customer was informed.

The customer added in his post: “Each time there is thunder and heavy rain, it will go into the store to hide, poor thing."

“The fate of a stray dog.”

Responses

Malaysians reacted to the post with praise for the convenience store staff for showing compassion.

On Twitter, screen shots of the Facebook post received more than 26,000 likes in a few days.

One reply said: “May the Speedmart worker who let the dog in to sleep be blessed in life.”

Another wrote: "As a stray dog lover and a saviour, please continue to treat any stray dogs you see nicely and do not assume they know how to find food. Being stray is sad, they live a shorter life because they get depressed, and have no medical attention."

