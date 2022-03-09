Back

M'sia to observe 1 single set of Covid-19 SOPs from Apr. 1 as it transitions to 'endemic phase'

Part of the country's efforts to return to normal life.

Nigel Chua | March 09, 2022, 06:49 PM

Malaysia is transitioning to its endemic phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2022.

From Apr. 1, Malaysia will have a single set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) containing 10 requirements instead of the current 181, Malaysian National News Agency Bernama reported.

There will also be nine non-enforceable guidelines, formulated to help the population make safer choices in daily activities.

This was announced on Mar. 9 by Malaysia's Senior Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, who explained that these changes were an important part of the country's efforts to return to normal life.

Hishammuddin's announcement comes a day after Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the full reopening of Malaysia's borders, also from Apr. 1.

10 requirements

Here are the 10 requirements in force from Apr. 1:

  1. Mask-wearing in public

  2. Adhering to permitted operating hours

  3. Observing hand hygiene

  4. Testing for Covid-19 based on Malaysia's National Testing Strategy

  5. Managing suspected or positive cases according to the Malaysia Ministry of Health's guidelines

  6. Checking in using the MySejahtera and MySJTrace contact tracing apps

  7. Observing physical distancing of one metre

  8. Requirements for ventilation systems

  9. Ensuring the cleanliness of premises

  10. Requiring vaccination for participants of certain activities

Hishammuddin said in a tweet on Mar. 9 that these guidelines have been practised before, and that he believed Malaysia can "continue to do well" in observing them.

Nine non-enforceable guidelines

According to Bernama, Hishammuddin emphasised the importance of self-discipline, as people have to learn to live with Covid-19 in Malaysia's Transition to Endemic Phase.

Thus, on top of the new SOP's 10 requirements, nine guidelines were formulated to guide the public.

The guidelines will not be enforced, stressed Hishammuddin in another tweet, but said the public are "highly encouraged" to adhere to them.

The guidelines concern various aspects of day-to-day life, such as transportation and travel, education, retail activities, food and beverage, as well as settings like work places, functions, attractions, hotels, and other events.

Hishammuddin said the public can learn more about the new SOP and the guidelines through a website that is expected to be ready by mid-March.

Top image by @esh3rwy on unsplash

