Lion City Sailors lose 1-0 to Geylang International, 1st defeat in 21 matches

Shock defeat.

Syahindah Ishak | March 05, 2022, 03:32 PM

Local football club Lion City Sailors were reduced to 10 men after only 34 minutes on the pitch against Geylang International in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match at Our Tampines Hub on Friday (Mar. 4) evening.

The match ended with 1-0 win to Geylang, which was a milestone of sorts.

First defeat in 21 matches

This was the Sailors' first defeat in 21 matches in all competitions, and their first defeat of the 2022 SPL season, which saw them pick up a  3-1 win against Hougang United in their first match.

This was also the first time the reigning SPL champions had failed to score in 35 matches.

Meanwhile, this was Geylang's first game of the season, thus making it their first win.

Red card for Sailors' defender

In the ninth minute of the game, Geylang midfielder Vincent Bezecourt put the ball past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud, who was making his debut for the Sailors.

The Sailors' nightmare went from bad to worse after defender Pedro Henrique was sent off for a challenge on Geylang striker Sime Zuzul.

Here are the highlights from the game:

And although the season has only just begun and it's still too early to judge, here's the current standing in the league table:

The Sailors face Tampines Rovers in their next SPL match on March 13, while Geylang will go against Hougang United on March 11.

Top images via Geylang International/IG & Lion City Sailors/IG.

